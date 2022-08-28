রবিবার , ২৮ আগস্ট ২০২২ | ১৩ই ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. বিবিধ
  /  খেলাধুলা

EPL: Fornals gets West Ham up and running with winner at Villa | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৮, ২০২২ ৯:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ


BIRMINGHAM (England): West Ham United opened their Premier League goals and points account for the season as a deflected effort by Pablo Fornals sealed a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday.
The Spaniard took aim from 25 metres in the 74th minute and his effort looped in after hitting Villa’s Ezri Konsa.
It was a reward for an improved second-half performance by West Ham who offered little before the break.
Villa were hardly much better in a turgid first half although they did have the ball in the net early on when Konsa got on the end of a Lucas Digne corner but the ball had gone out of play.
The victory lifted West Ham off the foot of the table into 17th place with three points, the same as Villa.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

রাউজানের আগুনে পুড়েছে ৫ দোকান, ৭০ লক্ষটাকার ক্ষয়ক্ষতি
রাউজানের আগুনে পুড়েছে ৫ দোকান, ৭০ লক্ষটাকার ক্ষয়ক্ষতি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
রাউজানে ট্রাক-মোটরসাইকেলের সংঘর্ষে এক প্রবাসীর মৃত্যু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কোম্পানীগঞ্জে স্কুলছাত্রীসহ ২ নারীর মরদেহ উদ্ধার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
নগদের বিরুদ্ধে অপপ্রচারে বিভ্রান্ত হবেন না- মোস্তাফা জব্বার
ই-কমার্স

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

ওজন কমাতে যে খাবারগুলো খাবেন
স্বাস্থ্য
পদ্মা সেতুতে বিদেশি ঋণ আছে: জিএম কাদের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
উদ্যোক্তা বিষয়ক সাক্ষাৎকার পর্ব-৪
সাক্ষাৎকার
রাউজানে মাওলানা সোলায়মান মকবুলীর ইন্তেকাল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বাংলাদেশ

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বাংলাদেশ

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত

Days After Ruling Out Leadership Change, BJP Incharge Arun Singh to Visit Karnataka

EXCLUSIVE: Tokyo Olympics: Feels great to be at the top with legends like Mary Kom and Vijender Singh, says Lovlina Borgohain | Tokyo Olympics News

Top Songs Written By The Lyricist

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor Test Covid Positive; Salman Khan Drives Auto in Panvel

প্রেম করে বিয়ের ১৫ দিনের মাথায় নববধূর ঝুলন্ত লাশ উদ্ধার

কথাসাহিত্যিক হাসান আজিজুল হক আর নেই

Ekta Kapoor Announces Naagin 6 for Jan 30 Premiere

Understand England’s point of view, bubble life can be challenging: Warner | Cricket News

 Relation

Surprise Gifts Can Make Relationship Between Husband-Wife Beautiful

হালদায় মরা ডলফিন, ধারণা ‘খুন করা হয়েছে’