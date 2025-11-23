রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kriti Sanon Voices Alarm Over Delhi’s Toxic Air: ‘It’s Getting Worse, Something Needs To Be Done’ | Bollywood News Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations Emerges as Hub for “Religious Harmony”.. India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News This Bollywood Film, A Remake Of Kamal Haasan’s Masterpiece, Earned 4 Times Its Budget At Box Office ‘Even when I wasn’t inside the ring, I didn’t stop fighting’ — Parveen Hooda seals golden comeback | Boxing News ‘Respect The Language’: Upendra Reacts To Telugu Film Posters Being Torn In Karnataka | Regional Cinema News IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav’s art of spin revives memories of classic Indian Test cricket | Cricket News Historic! First time since the 19th century: Perth Test breaks century-old records | Cricket News Vidhu Vinod Chopra Says RD Burman’s First ‘Kuch Na Kaho’ Tune Was ‘Bulls**t’ At IFFI: ‘I Got Angry…’ | Bollywood News India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India eyeing to bowl out South Africa under 300 in Guwahati Test
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Even when I wasn’t inside the ring, I didn’t stop fighting’ — Parveen Hooda seals golden comeback | Boxing News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
‘Even when I wasn’t inside the ring, I didn’t stop fighting’ — Parveen Hooda seals golden comeback | Boxing News


India’s Parveen Hooda (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

New Delhi: For Parveen Hooda, the road back to the ring was far lonelier than any bout she has ever fought. The young boxer had spent nearly two years on the outside — suspended after three whereabouts failures, grappling with the stigma, the self-doubt and the slow grind of proving she hadn’t given up on herself or her sport. On Thursday in Greater Noida, she finally stepped back into the light. With a gritty 3-2 split verdict over Japan’s Ayaka Taguchi, Parveen claimed the 60kg gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals, turning a period defined by silence and uncertainty into a statement of revival. “This gold means everything,” Parveen told TOI during an interaction. “For me, it’s not just about winning a tournament, it’s about proving to myself that I could come back after everything I went through. I wanted to show that I never stopped fighting, even when I wasn’t inside the ring.” The 25-year-old from Rurki village in Rohtak, Haryana, who had once proudly clinched bronze at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, found herself stripped of both her Asiad medal and the consequent 2024 Paris Olympics quota spot. Her world collapsed when the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced in May 2024 that she had committed three whereabouts failures between April 2022 and March 2023 — a violation under WADA’s (World Anti-Doping Agency) anti-doping rules. Her punishment: a 22-month suspension, later backdated to 14 months. Her loss: an Olympic dream she had fought to earn. “It broke me at first,” she said. “I won’t lie about that. When the ban was announced, I kept thinking — how did I let something like this happen? For months, I struggled with guilt and frustration,” she said. Cut off from competition and team environments, she retreated into what she calls “a tunnel of introspection”. The silence was deafening but eventually healing. “There were days I didn’t feel like training at all,” Parveen recalled. “But then I reminded myself — this is not how my story ends. I told myself that when I return, I have to return stronger, mentally and physically.” She turned the forced break into a period of rebuilding. “I kept telling myself that I still belonged at the top,” she said.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News

India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News

IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav’s art of spin revives memories of classic Indian Test cricket | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav’s art of spin revives memories of classic Indian Test cricket | Cricket News

Historic! First time since the 19th century: Perth Test breaks century-old records | Cricket News

Historic! First time since the 19th century: Perth Test breaks century-old records | Cricket News

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India eyeing to bowl out South Africa under 300 in Guwahati Test

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India eyeing to bowl out South Africa under 300 in Guwahati Test

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sanju Samson to lead Kerala; Vignesh Puthur, recently released by Mumbai Indians, also there | Cricket News

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sanju Samson to lead Kerala; Vignesh Puthur, recently released by Mumbai Indians, also there | Cricket News

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Team India batter likely to be out for the year | Cricket News

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Team India batter likely to be out for the year | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST