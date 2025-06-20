Exclusive | If Jasprit Bumrah is even 75–80% fit, I’d still want him in the XI: Ex-England captain David Gower | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah of India during a nets session. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: When India take the field against England in the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds, new Test captain Shubman Gill will be counting on his premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah to do what he does best: strike early, rattle the English batters, knock over stumps, induce edges, and most importantly, give India a 1-0 lead in the series.However, with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirming that Bumrah will not feature in all five Tests, Gill will have to manage his spearhead’s workload smartly and deploy him strategically across the series.Former England captain David Gower believes Gill must be tactical in how he uses Bumrah, India’s biggest bowling weapon. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Bumrah has an impressive record in England, with 37 wickets in 9 Tests. Overall, he has picked up 60 wickets in 14 Tests against England.As India gear up for the high-profile five-match series starting June 20, TimesofIndia.com caught up with the legendary Gower, who represented England in 117 Tests, scoring 8,231 runs at an average of 44.25, including 18 centuries and 39 half-centuries.India are travelling to England with a relatively inexperienced squad, led by Shubman Gill. Should they be underestimated? Do you think this team can go there and create history?Let’s put it this way—every team travels intending to make history and do well. I remember, many years ago, when we toured India, Australia, or even the West Indies—though that was rarer—we didn’t expect to win. But every team travels with positive thoughts. Yes, when you lose two of your greatest players from the past decade, like India have, you do lose some experience. Take Virat Kohli, for example. A couple of tours ago, he struggled in England, then came back and used that experience to produce fantastic cricket. You need to acquire that experience, and quickly. International cricket conditions vary, but perhaps not as much as they used to. It’s not quite as daunting for Indian players to come to England now as it was 20–30 years ago. India’s first Test win in England came quite late—it was under Ajit Wadekar. But in the last 20–30 years, there has been a lot of good history. A positive attitude will help. That said, England will certainly be pleased not to be facing those two Indian greats this time. On paper, it makes their task a bit easier. But England won’t take this series lightly. India remain strong—even with change and transition, teams can surprise people.

It’s Shubman Gill’s first assignment as a Test captain, and that too in England. Do you think he’ll be under pressure?Every captain is under pressure. And these days, it’s perhaps even more intense than in my time. Ultimately, it’s the results that dictate the reaction from fans and media. In my day, we had newspapers and a bit of TV to deal with. Now, there are thousands of media outlets and social media reactions are instant. The good news for Shubman is that there’s usually a degree of understanding when a new captain takes over, especially under such circumstances. Teams often rally behind a new captain—they’re all in the same boat. As a captain, yes, you have to lead and make decisions, but you shouldn’t be alone. Teammates should be encouraged to contribute ideas. That collective spirit is essential. As a player, Shubman’s runs have mostly come in India. He didn’t have a great tour of Australia, so that might weigh on his mind. He is a beautiful player, but getting runs now is vital to solidify his position as captain. Of course, England’s bowling attack is still good, despite some injuries and form concerns. Shubman will need to find his method against them. That’s part of the challenge.India are going through a transition. For Gautam Gambhir, as the new coach, do you think this series will be a big test? He’ll also be guiding Shubman Gill on his first tour as Test captain.Absolutely. The relationship between a new captain and the coach is crucial. They must be on the same page. Captaincy is about communication—instilling plans in the players, and making them work. If the coach and captain are aligned, it becomes easier. If not, it can be tricky. That’s why you appoint experienced people—to offer wisdom and guidance. That said, I still believe the captain should lead. He’s the one making decisions on the field, adjusting bowling changes, responding in real-time. Good off-field support helps, but it’s Shubman’s job to establish himself as the leader.KL Rahul is now the most senior batter in the squad, and Karun Nair has made a comeback after seven years. Do you think they’ll be the ones to shoulder the batting responsibility? Yes. When you lose two greats, the next senior players become vital. I’ve always enjoyed watching KL Rahul. He’s human—he’ll make mistakes—but he’s a very good player. This is a great opportunity for him to use his experience and support the new captain. No matter how cricket evolves, certain truths remain. Good leadership matters, but so does individual responsibility. Every player must take ownership of their batting, bowling, fielding—and contribute ideas. That’s how a team becomes successful.Jasprit Bumrah may not be available for all five Tests. What should India’s approach be with him? Should he play early or be preserved for the later stages?Jasprit Bumrah is a fantastic bowler—world-class. His fitness is crucial. If I were England, I’d prefer he doesn’t play at all! If India need to manage his workload, they must be strategic—look at pitch conditions, the opposition, and figure out where he can make the most impact. English pitches are usually decent—not overly bowler-friendly—so someone of Bumrah’s quality can be the difference. If he’s even 75–80% fit, I’d still want him in the XI. India will need to be smart and flexible, depending on how he’s feeling and what conditions demand.Do you enjoy England’s Bazball approach? It’s very different from the era of Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss.I enjoy the culture that Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have introduced. The atmosphere in the dressing room is positive. That said, I would prefer it to be a bit smarter. The term ‘Bazball’ oversimplifies it. McCullum himself reportedly dislikes the word. In the Ashes a couple of years ago, had England been smarter—especially at Lord’s—they could have won. Stokes was the only one who dug in while others got out hooking. That session arguably cost England the Ashes. Players need to know when to dig in and when to accelerate. The Australians in the 90s did this well. I’d love to see a balanced approach with some gritty, old-school Test batting. Some say Alastair Cook wouldn’t get into this current side, but for me, having one player you can rely on to be there every day is invaluable.

You mentioned the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma earlier. Do you think Kohli should have delayed his retirement?Only Virat knows what’s in his head. He had a good IPL, and people obviously want to see a player of his calibre for as long as possible. But these are deeply personal decisions. Ending a Test career is a huge moment. I’d never criticise anyone for choosing to step away when they feel it’s right. What I really respect is Virat’s continued belief in the value of Test cricket. After the IPL, he said that winning in Tests is “five times better. ” For someone of his stature to say that is massive. It sends an important message, especially in an era where white-ball formats dominate the conversation.Finally, what’s your favourite moment playing against India? And your prediction for this series?My favourite moment would be winning the 1984–85 series in India. That was a challenging tour, on and off the field. To come out on top against a team with players like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev was special. As for this series, I have to back England—home advantage, changes in the Indian side, a bit of vulnerability. I’ll say England win 3-1. Just a fun prediction, of course—no one really knows.