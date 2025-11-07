Exclusive | Koneru Humpy goes AWOL since Women’s World Cup final defeat: Where is India’s chess legend? | Chess News

Koneru Humpy hasn’t played since the Women’s World Cup final defeat to Divya Deshmukh (Photo Credit: FIDE)

NEW DELHI: Under the opulent ceiling of the Grand Bellagio Batumi Convention Hotel in Georgia, time seemed to hold its breath earlier this year in July. Across the 64 squares sat two Indian queens: Koneru Humpy, calm as a still river with her decades of wisdom; on the other side, Divya Deshmukh, young, radiant, and unafraid to dream. It was the Women’s World Cup final. After two drawn classical games, Deshmukh saw Humpy falter under immense time pressure. As a result, the Nagpur-born 19-year-old became the youngest Women’s World Cup winner and India’s first to lift the coveted title. Ever since, despite the limelight and attention, the teenage Grandmaster (GM) has kept herself busy on both virtual and on-board fronts, from playing in the FIDE Grand Swiss as a wildcard to participating in the FIDE World Cup in Goa.

Total Chess World Championship Tour Explained: Norway Chess Answers Fans’ Queries | Exclusive

However, her opponent that night, the vastly experienced Humpy, hasn’t made a single competitive appearance since that loss.“You have completely vanished?” The question was enough to bring an easy smile to the 38-year-old’s face during her exclusive interaction with TimesofIndia.com.“Before the World Cup, I think for a whole month I played tournaments,” Humpy replied with utmost calmness. “I played the Norway Chess, then from there, I went to the US for the Cairns Cup and within a week, I played this World Cup. But this tournament also lasted a month. So for almost two months, I was out of home.”With the 2026 Women’s Candidates spot already in her pocket thanks to the top-three finish in Batumi, she decided to skip all tournaments since, including the Grand Swiss, for something far more personal.“I just wanted to take a break in between so that I could spend some time with my daughter. She was missing me for a long time. So I just decided to stay back at home,” she revealed.

Healing after World Cup heartbreak

For someone who has scaled nearly every peak in women’s chess, a loss like that stings. The two-time World Rapid Champion admits it wasn’t easy to process.“Like any other person, it was a painful time for me, losing in the finals and that too after putting in a lot of effort,” she said. “But if I look back as a player, I didn’t have any expectations before the start of the tournament. Knockout formats were never really my strength. Earlier, I often lost in the semifinals or got knocked out in the second round or pre-quarters. So one way, I’m happy that I qualified for the Candidates through that tournament. But yes, it was painful for a few days.”

India’s Koneru Humpy during Women’s World Cup (FIDE/Anna Shtourman)

So, how did she cope?“Once I’m back home and into my routine, the things just pass on,” she added with a smile. “I’m not the kind of player who wants to play tournaments continuously or push myself too much. I try to balance both my family and profession.”That balance, Humpy believes, is also key to recovering from any major setback.“It’s important not to get depressed because failure is a part of life,” she continued. “You can’t be successful without failing. Everyone should remember that if you are failing, it’s a sign you are giving a good attempt. One day, if not today, you’ll be successful in your next attempt.”

What did Humpy do during her time away from chess?

The time away from chess has been refreshingly ordinary for Humpy. “Like any other family, I spend time with my daughter,” she said.

Poll How important do you think family time is for athletes?

“We go out, we had a few weddings in the family; it’s all refreshed right now. When I’m home, we don’t discuss chess much. It’s more about my daughter: her interests, her activities, taking her to drawing classes, helping with homework, like any other regular mother.”That family time, she admits, has re-energised her for the challenges ahead. “Yeah, it’s quite refreshing,” she smiled. “Now I’m ready to get back into the scene.”

The comeback?

Her return to the board will come through the Global Chess League (GCL) later this year. Set to be hosted in Mumbai’s Royal Opera House from December 13 to 24, the upcoming third season will mark her comeback tournament, and Humpy seems excited about it.

Divya Deshmukh vs Koneru Humpy (FIDE/Andrei Anosov)

“I had a very mixed opinion when I first played in the initial GCL,” she confessed. “We are usually used to calm surroundings and total focus, but GCL is entirely different. Half an hour before the games, we gather in a room, dressed in our team polos, with music and fans cheering. Initially, I found it distracting, but after a couple of rounds, I got used to it. It was actually fun.”After the GCL, Humpy will take part in the World Rapid and Blitz Championships, set to be hosted in Doha from December 25-31.READ ALSO: Making of India’s 90th GM Ilamparthi AR: Travelling alone at 16, MS Dhoni-esque hands, ailing brother at home