Exclusive – ‘RCB never had a team as strong as Mumbai Indians…’: Colin de Grandhomme on why Bengaluru-based team struggles in IPL | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: With less than two months left until the return of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ), a wave of anticipation has swept through cricket enthusiasts. Confidence runs high among certain supporters, picturing the addition of another trophy to their already braggy collection. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been one of the few teams without the elusive IPL trophy in their cabinet despite boasting an array of superstar cricketers over the years.Despite the acquisition of Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, and Lockie Ferguson in the recent IPL auction , there are some concerns that RCB may struggle again in their quest for a maiden title.

Speaking exclusively to TimesofIndia.com, Colin de Grandhomme , who had a brief tenure with the Bengaluru-based franchise, shared his insights on why the sweet taste of accolade has always eluded RCB in the premier T20 league.

The 37-year-old said, “RCB have never had a team as strong as Mumbai Indians where the all-round composition of the team has been excellent. RCB have a very good side, but over-dependence on two, three players has never worked their way, which is why they have never stood out as a well-balanced side.”

The journey of De Grandhomme’s cricketing career began with T20 cricket. Having left Zimbabwe for Auckland in 2006, the all-rounder earned his debut series selection against his home country in 2012, although initial outings didn’t secure a lasting spot.

Undeterred, de Grandhomme continued to impress in the domestic circuit, leading to multiple call-ups from the national side, which worked in de Grandhomme’s favour.

The right-arm medium pacer’s international career peaked in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Notable highlights include a gripping 47-ball 60 in a tense chase against South Africa and an impressive knock of 64 against Pakistan.

In the final of the same edition, he claimed the crucial wicket of Joe Root against England, conceding only 25 runs from his 10 overs. Nevertheless, his contribution was not enough as England clinched the victory and the coveted silverware.

A master of shorter-format cricket, de Grandhomme has played for more than ten teams in franchise and club cricket across various countries and continents. Drawing from his extensive experience in playing across various conditions, the 37-year-old veteran expounded on what the players could expect in the upcoming T20 World Cup , co-hosted by West Indies and the USA.

“I don’t know much about the USA. But in the West Indies, most of the grounds will be suitable for the spinners. The conditions are quite the same as in India. The batsmen, who like to hit sixes out of the ground, would enjoy playing there,” de Grandhomme told TimesofIndia.com with a smirk on his face.

Given the current balance of the teams, he couldn’t resist the temptation to pick the top three favourites for the upcoming T20 World Cup. In his words, India top the chart, with the Australians not trailing too far behind.

“Obviously, India will be in the top four. They have been an excellent group. Probably Australia would also be there. They are smart, and they back themselves to beat anyone. That has always been their mentality, to knock down anyone. And if we could come back strong, then New Zealand could make the cut,” added the former New Zealand star.

Elaborating on the struggles of New Zealand in the knock-outs of white-ball cricket, de Grandhomme emphasized the importance of consistency and performing when it matters the most.

“It is obviously about not doing enough on the day. It is just a couple of guys not stepping up on the day. There have always been a few key moments that haven’t gone their way. Otherwise, as a group, they would’ve easily got through,” he concluded.