রবিবার , ২৬ মে ২০২৪ | ১২ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

EXCLUSIVE | Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals MS Dhoni’s leadership lessons: ‘Being neutral and not getting too excited’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৬, ২০২৪ ৯:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1716692856 photo



msid 110432021,imgsize 88994

NEW DELHI: Young skipper with big responsibilities—that’s how Ruturaj Gaikwad‘s maiden captaincy stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can be defined. Ahead of IPL 2024, the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni passed the baton to Gaikwad, who has been one of CSK‘s most consistent batters.
The task was daunting, but a calm Ruturaj grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He had a sense of security with the 42-year-old Dhoni still behind the stumps, guiding him in decision-making, field placements, and tactical use of bowlers in various situations.
Despite Ruturaj’s inability to guide the five-time champions to the playoffs in IPL 2024, his debut as Dhoni’s successor earned him admiration as he showed promise that he will excel in the coming seasons.
Ruturaj’s team was eliminated from playoff contention after a crucial loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. CSK finished fifth with seven wins, seven losses, and 14 points, missing out on the final four due to an inferior net run rate.
“Felt good right from the start as it comes with responsibility and I like responsibility. As a captain I take up a balanced approach between both (batting and captaincy),” Ruturaj told TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview.

When Ruturaj stepped onto the field with a bat, he carried no burden of captaincy. He batted with the same ease and confidence instilled in him by the great Dhoni since his CSK debut. On the field, he was as calm as a cucumber.

Ruturaj emerged as CSK’s top run-scorer in the tournament, scoring 583 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 53.00. He maintained a strike rate of 141.16 and also notched up one century and four half-centuries.
Instructing senior players like Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ajinkya Rahane may seem daunting to some, but Ruturaj handled it with poise.
“I felt good right from the start (of the tournament). I am very approachable for all teammates whenever needed and they always support the team in whatever way the team requires.”
“I wouldn’t say it’s difficult as all of them are very understanding. All the senior players that are a part of the team are great to be with. Their experience always helps with match situations,” Ruturaj said.

Ruturaj was CSK’s primary pick for captaincy, ensuring a seamless transition while Dhoni remained in the team.
Despite the weighty expectations set by Dhoni, who led the Yellow Army to five title triumphs (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023), Ruturaj remained unfazed by his leadership responsibilities.
Instead, he expressed gratitude to CSK fans for accepting the change in the team’s leadership.
“Being neutral is something that I have learnt from Mahi bhai. Not getting too excited about anything or being down by anything is the right approach that I have picked up,” Ruturaj said.
“While batting irrespective of being captain or not, my approach is always the same. Doesn’t really change a lot. You cannot plan to become leaders so being good team players and putting the team first will always stand a good chance to be one,” the CSK skipper added.
On being asked about his association with Amrutanjan, Ruturaj said: “I’m extremely delighted to be partnering with Amrutanjan Healthcare for Electro+ Rehydrate. Hydration and maintaining energy levels are crucial, not just for athletes like me, but for everyone in their daily lives”.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Chattogram Port 17.11.2023
সব জাহাজকে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর ছাড়ার নির্দেশ
বাংলাদেশ
1716692856 photo
EXCLUSIVE | Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals MS Dhoni’s leadership lessons: ‘Being neutral and not getting too excited’ | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
natasa hardik divorce 2024 05 32fa915c4ff33a4de0d5a4a1ceab2591
Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post Amid Hardik Pandya Divorce Rumours, Drops a Pic of Jesus
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1716663993 photo
T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant posts photo with teammates as Team India players leave for US | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Chittagong 07.12.2023

চট্টগ্রামে বাসে আগুন

 1627130333 shutterstock 1823907725

Stop Drinking Raw Milk, Know the Harmful Effects

 studio project 22 4

Why Timely Identification of Suicidal Tendencies is Vital to Saving Lives

 ruhee

Ruhee Dosani: I Love Ranveer Singh and Dancing to Hindi Songs, But Not Planning to Join Bollywood

 wm necleus

‘বঙ্গবন্ধুর ভাষণ শুনেই সশস্ত্র অভিযানে নামে নিউক্লিয়াস’

 1712709314 photo

3 catches dropped, 26 runs leaked in final over but lucky Sunrisers Hyderabad end on top in thriller | Cricket News

 untitled 3 98

Vikram Gokhale’s Short Film Kuch Sikhe is Based on Lockdown

 1639596615 photo

Watford’s Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak | Football News

 wm japa final

‘সংবিধানের কিছু ধারা সাংঘর্ষিক’

 1624181686 kovindd

Oppn Parties Write to President Over Border Dispute with Assam