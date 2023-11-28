মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৩ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Experiences with GT…’: Hardik Pandya pens heartfelt note for Gujarat Titans as he leaves for Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

নভেম্বর ২৮, ২০২৩ ৬:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Star allrounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday returned to his former franchise Mumbai Indians after an all-cash deal trade-off with Gujarat Titans. Pandya was picked by Gujarat Titans before the 2022 auction from the list of available players for the two new franchises — GT and Lucknow Super Giants.
Pandya, who spent two years with Gujarat Titans, guiding them to title win in 2022, their debut season, played 31 matches for the team and scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133.
He also scored six half-centuries and a best score of 87*. He also bagged 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.Pandya took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a special message.
“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the fans, team, and management at Gujarat Titans. Being part of the team and leading it has been an absolute honour, and I am immensely thankful for the love and encouragement my family and I have received as a player and as an individual,” Pandya wrote.

“The memories and experiences with GT will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the unforgettable journey,” he further wrote.
Pandya, who has won five IPL trophies in his career so far – four with Mumbai Indians (2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) and one with Gujarat Titans (2022), featured in 92 matches for Mumbai Indians between 2015 and 2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153.
He scored four half-centuries and a best score of 91. He also claimed 42 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 3/20.

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, GT said in a statement: “As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final. He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”





