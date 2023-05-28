রবিবার , ২৮ মে ২০২৩ | ১৪ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
F1: Six out of six for Red Bull as Max Verstappen wins in Monaco | Racing News

মে ২৮, ২০২৩ ৯:৩৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Max Verstappen, the double world champion, dominated the rain-soaked Monaco Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday, extending his lead in the Formula One championship to 39 points. The victory also secured Red Bull‘s sixth consecutive win this season.
The race initially followed a predictable pattern with 51 uneventful laps on a dry track. However, the rain added a twist, injecting excitement into the event. Despite the challenging conditions, Verstappen showcased his exceptional skill and maintained his position throughout the race.
Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin secured an impressive second-place finish, although he trailed Verstappen by a significant margin of 27.9 seconds at the chequered flag. Esteban Ocon, driving for the Renault-owned Alpine team, completed the podium, claiming a commendable third place.

FormulaOne

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-times world champion representing Mercedes, finished fourth but managed to secure an additional point for setting the fastest lap of the race.
This triumph marked Verstappen’s fourth victory of the season, his second in Monaco, and the 39th of his career. His Mexican teammate, Sergio Perez, who is his closest rival in the championship standings, had a challenging race. Perez started from the back of the grid due to a qualifying crash and ultimately finished 16th, two laps behind the leader.
Verstappen’s dominant performance and Red Bull’s continued success have solidified their positions as frontrunners in the Formula One championship. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the intense battle for the title between Verstappen and his rivals.
