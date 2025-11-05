‘Faith in the process’: PBKS’ Shashank Singh on featuring in list alongside Klaasen, Green, Stubbs | Cricket News

Jaipur: Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. (PTI Photo)

Shashank Singh has emerged as one of the standout success stories of recent IPL seasons. Accidentally picked by Punjab Kings in the 2024 auction — a move the franchise even tried to reverse immediately after — Shashank turned out to be their biggest revelation.He amassed 354 runs at a strike rate of 164.56, rescuing the team multiple times with his composed finishing. The 33-year-old remained a central figure for Punjab Kings under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, finishing with 350 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of 153.50.

‘I don’t want to be a one-season wonder’: Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh

Shashank recently shared an interesting stat on his Instagram, revealing that he is among the four batters who average 40+ and strike at 150+ in the IPL.With an average of 40.68 and a strike rate of 157.75, Shashank is currently placed second behind Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen, who has amassed 1,480 runs at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 169.72.Shashank is followed by Cameron Green and Tristan Stubbs.The Chhattisgarh all-rounder captioned his post, “Faith in the process, patience with the journey. Results will follow. #keepbelieving.”At 33, a cricketer in India generally does not aim to represent the country. Shashank may be on the wrong side of 30, but his IPL success has given him the confidence to dream of a national call-up. He draws inspiration from his former DY Patil teammate Pravin Tambe .

“I am a firm believer in destiny. I always feel that if I am working hard and following my process, good things will happen. When I see Pravin Tambe, I take him as an example because of the way he worked hard. At 41, he got his first IPL cap. At 42, he made his first-class debut. So, I take all those things into consideration. And I am a firm believer in destiny,” he told TimesofIndia.com.“If things are meant to happen, they will happen. So, I think all those things matter a lot, regardless of age. If you are meant to play for the country, you will. And I firmly believe that I have everything in me to play for and perform for the country,” said Shashank.