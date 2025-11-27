বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Fastest Ashes Test in a century ends in two days — ICC still rates Perth pitch ‘very good’ despite 32-wicket frenzy | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Fastest Ashes Test in a century ends in two days — ICC still rates Perth pitch ‘very good’ despite 32-wicket frenzy | Cricket News


England’s Joe Root is bowled out by Australia’s Mitchell Starc in Perth. (AP/PTI Photo)

The quickest Ashes Test in 137 years — a two-day shootout that saw 19 wickets tumble on the opening day — has been officially deemed a ‘very good’ pitch by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The verdict, delivered after Australia sealed a 1-0 lead in breathtaking fashion at Perth Stadium, has sparked fresh debate over modern batting approaches, pitch expectations, and the global scrutiny on surfaces following India’s three-day defeat to South Africa in Kolkata.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Under the ICC’s four-tier assessment system, ‘very good’ is the highest possible rating, reserved for pitches offering “good carry, limited seam movement, and consistent bounce early”, ensuring a fair contest between bat and ball. Despite the rapid nature of the Test — wrapped up in just 847 deliveries — match referee Andy Pycroft concluded that the surface met all criteria for top-tier approval.

Gautam Gambhir fiery press conference: On whitewash, Rishabh Pant shot, pitch and more

The opening Ashes Test erupted into chaos early as England were skittled for 172, Mitchell Starc claiming career-best figures of 7-58. But Australia’s own collapse to 121/9 by stumps kept the game finely in balance. Day two followed a similar script: 13 wickets, 380 runs, and Travis Head’s blazing 123 carrying Australia to an eight-wicket triumph.The breakneck affair drew immediate attention in the subcontinent, occurring just days after India’s dramatic loss in Kolkata, where a spin-heavy surface saw 17 wickets fall on day two and India bowled out for 93 in a 124-run chase. While Eden Gardens remains unrated, India coach Gautam Gambhir defended the pitch, insisting “there were no demons”.

Poll

What do you think of the ICC’s rating of the pitch as ‘very good’?

Starc, who finished with 10-113, insisted both teams’ attacking intent contributed to the accelerated finish, while England captain Ben Stokes described the pitch as “offering a lot” but rewarding positive play. Australia’s Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne both noted the surface actually improved late on the second day.Cricket Australia’s chief of cricket James Allsopp welcomed the ICC’s endorsement, saying the rating “justifies our belief” that Perth delivered a fair contest — even if fans missed out on days three and four.“We saw some incredible moments that captivated huge audiences,” Allsopp said, looking ahead to the next Test under lights at the Gabba.Australia now carry momentum into Brisbane, but the debate over surfaces — and batting standards — is only set to intensify.





