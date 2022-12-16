শুক্রবার , ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১লা পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Fazza Para Powerlifting World Cup: Manpreet, Khatun and Basha win medals on Day 2 | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৬, ২০২২ ১১:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
DUBAI: Indian para powerlifters claimed eight medals, including four silvers, on the second day of the competitions at the 12th Fazza Para Powerlifting World Cup on Friday.
Manpreet Kaur opened the proceedings for India with a silver and bronze medal with a best lift of 80kg and total of 152 kg in the women’s up to 45kg before Zainab Khatoon lifted 70kg in her first attempt to take the bronze in the women’s up to 61kg category.
It was Zainab’s first international competition in Dubai.
In the women’s 55kg, Raj Kumari also added to India’s tally with one silver and one bronze medal on the day. She lifted 79 kg to win the bronze medal and a total of 223kg for the silver in total lift.
Later, Shakina Khatun took the bronze medal in the women’s up to 50 kg after her only successful lift of 90kg.
Basha joined the women lifters with his best lift of 135kg to take two silver medals in the Legend category.
“It’s always nice to compete in Dubai. I have fond memories of this place and it continues to grow. It was a good competition,” said Basha, who is spending more time coaching powerlifters.
“I would like to compete in the Worlds and Asian Para Games. But let’s see.”
The medals came after promising junior Honey Dabas’ two gold medal show in the Next Gen category of men’s up to 72 kg event on the opening day.
Dabas managed 120kg in his final lift for the commendable feat in his first international competition.
Paramjeet Kumar and Shakina Khatun also claimed a silver and a bronze on day one.





Source link

