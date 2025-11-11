FIDE files formal complaint against former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik after Daniel Naroditsky’s tragic death | Chess News

Vladimir Kramnik (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has filed a formal complaint against former world champion Vladimir Kramnik with its Ethics & Disciplinary Commission (EDC). The complaint addresses Kramnik’s repeated public accusations of cheating against GM Daniel Naroditsky and GM David Navara.Naroditsky, who passed away at 29 in North Carolina, had faced unfounded cheating allegations from Kramnik months before his death.“The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has formally submitted a complaint to the FIDE Ethics & Disciplinary Commission (EDC) naming former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik as the respondent,” FIDE said in a statement.“The complaint outlines a pattern of conduct over roughly two years and cites several public statements and materials that FIDE considers relevant to potential violations related to harassment and the insulting of an individual’s dignity.“The submission also includes testimony and information provided by David Navara and people close to Daniel Naroditsky. These matters will now be reviewed under the established procedures of the EDC.”Several top players, including Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Indian GM Nihal Sarin, have expressed concerns about how Kramnik’s allegations affected Naroditsky.The referral was made after FIDE’s Management Board reviewed the matter.“FIDE has taken this step to ensure that all relevant statements and evidence are examined by an independent disciplinary body and that the process is conducted fairly and with respect for all individuals involved,” it added.Following Kramnik’s unsubstantiated cheating allegations, Naroditsky had withdrawn from commentary and online chess activities that had made him popular.Kramnik later suggested on social media that Naroditsky might have been involved in substance abuse after his death.FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky had criticized Kramnik’s comments last month, describing them as appalling and shameful.“Once a complaint is filed, the EDC Chair reviews it to determine if it is admissible. If accepted, the Chair identifies the charges and forwards the case to a First Instance Chamber, which will then notify both parties of the registration,” said Yolander Persaud, EDC chairwoman.“The respondent is informed of the initiation of disciplinary proceedings and has up to three weeks to submit a response and any supporting documents.“If additional information is required, a second exchange of statements may take place, with each party given up to two weeks to reply. After reviewing all materials, the panel will deliberate privately and issue its decision.”FIDE has stated its commitment to conducting a transparent, fair, and independent ethical review. The Commission will announce any outcome, including possible sanctions, in due course.