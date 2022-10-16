রবিবার , ১৬ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৩১শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Colombia cruise to 2-0 win vs China | Football News

1665893992 photo


MUMBAI: Two early goals set the tone for a comfortable 2-0 win for Colombia against China as the South American team tasted their first success in Group C in the ongoing U-17 Women’s World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.
Linda Caicedo scored both the goals (9th and 23rd minute) as Colombia completely brushed aside their opponents in a one-sided contest.
Mexico upset Spain 2-1 to put the cat among the pigeons in Group C.
All four teams in the group have a win and a loss, setting the stage for an interesting final round of matches. Maribel Flores (47’) and Montserrat Saldivar (85’) found the back of the net for Mexico, while Judit Pujols (74’) scored for Spain.





