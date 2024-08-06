Final ODI is big opportunity to find answers ahead of Champions Trophy: Washington Sundar | Cricket News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;







NEW DELHI: After losing the second ODI, Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has highlighted the significance of the upcoming third and final ODI against Sri Lanka.

This match is seen as a crucial opportunity for the team to adapt and overcome the challenges posed by spin bowling in difficult conditions. This experience is deemed beneficial in preparation for the forthcoming Champions Trophy next year.

Following a 32-run defeat in the second ODI, the Indian team face the possibility of its first bilateral ODI series loss to Sri Lanka in 27 years, primarily due to the batting lineup’s inability to effectively handle the Sri Lankan spinners.

“It is an opportunity for us to go out there and put our hands up and win those critical situations. Obviously, with the big tournaments coming up, we will be in similar situations and it will be important to find ways as to what we can do to win those critical situations especially in similar conditions against quality spin attack,” Sundar said, as quoted by PTI.

Sundar expressed optimism about the team’s ability to navigate through critical situations, emphasizing the importance of learning from the series to improve performance.

“I think whatever we have done in this series so far, we will take that as a learning, obviously try and move ahead and win the game tomorrow in all aspects of the game. We are quality players of spin, matter of finding a way,” he added.

He defended the team’s batting against spin, asserting that the players are adept at playing in such conditions, given their extensive experience in domestic and international cricket.

“We are quality players of spin. We’ve always played in these kinds of wickets, even at home, in Test matches, and in different formats. Even domestic cricket, we play a lot of games in such wickets. And we know a lot of our players have done really well, especially in the middle order, batting against spin. So it’s just a matter of finding a way, their own individual self and trying to get the job done,” he said.

Additionally, Sundar mentioned the tactical adjustments the team has made following input from new head coach Gautam Gambhir , who is renowned for his proficiency against spin.

“It’s important for me to do well with the bat and contribute to team success and mainly win games, especially with the bat whenever I get an opportunity. I feel like I had two good opportunities in this series already and yes, really looking forward to get the job done for the team, especially with the bat, especially when we’re chasing and the chips are down,” the all-rounder remarked.

Sundar, who has previously delivered a match-winning performance in a T20I against Sri Lanka, expressed his eagerness to capitalize on opportunities to contribute to the team, particularly with the bat during crucial moments of the game.

“I am someone who works hard and tries to find ways to be successful and to be an asset to the team. That way when I was thinking about my bowling, I had to do certain things, slightly different, not huge changes, but just to add a couple of more things and do certain things more often and more efficiently,” Sundar told reporters on the eve of the final ODI game.









Source link