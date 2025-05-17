First trophy in 120 years! Crystal Palace create history, stun Manchester City to win maiden FA Cup title | Football News

Crustal Palace players celebrate after winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City. (AP Photo)

Crystal Palace etched their name into English football history with a stunning 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, claiming their first major trophy in 120 years. Eberechi Eze's exquisite 16th-minute volley proved decisive at Wembley, as the Eagles completed one of the most memorable cup upsets in recent times.While Eze's clinical finish was the crowning moment of a remarkable personal journey — having been rejected by several London clubs in his youth — it was goalkeeper Dean Henderson who emerged as the true hero for Palace. The shot-stopper delivered a series of extraordinary saves, including a crucial penalty stop from Omar Marmoush late in the first half, ensuring City were left trophyless in a season for the first time since 2016-17.City, who had already surrendered their Premier League and Champions League ambitions, saw their miserable campaign hit a new low as Palace tactically outclassed them. Manager Oliver Glasner's deep defensive setup and lightning counterattacks proved too much for Pep Guardiola's experimental, holding-midfielder-less lineup.Guardiola's gamble to overload his side with attacking players backfired spectacularly, with Palace punishing their lack of balance during a rapid break that led to Eze's goal. The move was started by Jean-Philippe Mateta's hold-up play and finished by Eze, who met Daniel Munoz's inch-perfect cross with a sublime volley.City's frustration boiled over when Henderson avoided a red card for a handball outside the area after rushing to challenge Erling Haaland — a decision upheld by VAR, much to Guardiola's dismay. Minutes later, Marmoush missed from the spot, a blow from which City never recovered.Palace defended resolutely in the second half, with Henderson again denying Jeremy Doku and Claudio Echeverri in the dying moments to secure a famous win and a place in next season's Europa League.

For Palace, it was third time lucky after losing FA Cup finals in 1990 and 2016 — and a moment of glory fans will cherish forever. For City, it was a sobering afternoon that raised serious questions about their direction under Guardiola after a rare season without silverware.



