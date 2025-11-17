First win in 15 years! Temba Bavuma’s ‘jump and punch’ celebration against India goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News

This was South Africa’s 10th win in 11 Tests under Temba Bavuma’s leadership (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Spinner Simon Harmer delivered a superb all-round bowling performance, taking eight wickets in the match to guide South Africa to a gripping 30-run victory over India inside three days of a low-scoring opening Test on Sunday. India, missing captain and key batter Shubman Gill — ruled out due to the neck injury he suffered on Saturday — collapsed in their chase of 124, getting bowled out for 93 in Kolkata. The result marked South Africa’s first Test win on Indian soil in 15 years, completing a stunning comeback at Eden Gardens.Harmer, who returned 4-30 in India’s first innings, made crucial breakthroughs in the second innings as well, including a caught-and-bowled dismissal of Rishabh Pant for two, putting India firmly on the back foot.Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj then struck twice in two deliveries to wrap up the Indian innings and spark jubilant celebrations among the visitors, who now lead the two-match series 1-0 as the reigning world Test champions.South Africa captain Bavuma played a gritty knock of 55 not out to push his side to 153 in their second innings after they stumbled to 91-7 on day two.After the victory, Bavuma’s wild celebrations were captured in a video circulating on social media. He leapt in the air, punched his fists with delight, and embraced head coach Shukri Conrad.

Reflecting on his innings and approach, Bavuma said his batting relies on a solid foundation.Watch the video here“Look, I’m a guy who always backs my defence. I think my game is that simple. I try to play around my defence,” said Bavuma, who’s unbeaten 55 and 44-run eighth-wicket stand with Corbin Bosch proved decisive, pushing the lead beyond 100 and setting India a challenging target on an increasingly deteriorating pitch.“This morning, like I said, I thought it was a better wicket this morning. It would have been nice on our side if we had wickets. I think we would have been able to get more than just the 125-run lead.”This was South Africa’s 10th win in 11 Tests under Bavuma’s leadership, as he returned strongly from a five-month calf injury.The second and final Test of the series will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati from November 22.