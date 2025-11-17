সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:৪৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
খুলনা-৬ আসনে দাঁড়িপাল্লা প্রতীকের জমজমাট প্রচারণা: সর্বত্র জনতার সাড়া Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul, Awez Recreate Their Viral Hook Lines, Nagma Says ‘Secret Room Nahi Mila…’ | Television News শেখ হাসিনা ও আসাদুজ্জামান খানের সব সম্পত্তি বাজেয়াপ্তের নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad First win in 15 years! Temba Bavuma’s ‘jump and punch’ celebration against India goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News Conan O’Brien Plays Gully Cricket In India, Claims He Scored ‘Eleventyhundred Points’ | Hollywood News Practicality over loyalty: Matheesha Pathirana, Andre Russell releases reflect IPL’s strategic transition | Cricket News এক মাসে দৃশ্যমান অগ্রগতি নেই রাকসুর মানবতাবিরোধী অপরাধে শেখ হাসিনা দোষী সাব্যস্ত – Corporate Sangbad রাজধানীতে নাশকতার পরিকল্পনা ও ককটেল বিস্ফোরণ, গ্রেফতার ২৫ Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Takes Update On ‘Elder Brother’ Dharmendra’s Health, Shares Pics | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

First win in 15 years! Temba Bavuma’s ‘jump and punch’ celebration against India goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
First win in 15 years! Temba Bavuma’s ‘jump and punch’ celebration against India goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News


This was South Africa’s 10th win in 11 Tests under Temba Bavuma’s leadership (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Spinner Simon Harmer delivered a superb all-round bowling performance, taking eight wickets in the match to guide South Africa to a gripping 30-run victory over India inside three days of a low-scoring opening Test on Sunday. India, missing captain and key batter Shubman Gill — ruled out due to the neck injury he suffered on Saturday — collapsed in their chase of 124, getting bowled out for 93 in Kolkata. The result marked South Africa’s first Test win on Indian soil in 15 years, completing a stunning comeback at Eden Gardens.Harmer, who returned 4-30 in India’s first innings, made crucial breakthroughs in the second innings as well, including a caught-and-bowled dismissal of Rishabh Pant for two, putting India firmly on the back foot.Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj then struck twice in two deliveries to wrap up the Indian innings and spark jubilant celebrations among the visitors, who now lead the two-match series 1-0 as the reigning world Test champions.South Africa captain Bavuma played a gritty knock of 55 not out to push his side to 153 in their second innings after they stumbled to 91-7 on day two.After the victory, Bavuma’s wild celebrations were captured in a video circulating on social media. He leapt in the air, punched his fists with delight, and embraced head coach Shukri Conrad.

Supporters react to India’s shocking defeat at Eden Gardens: What do the fans think?

Reflecting on his innings and approach, Bavuma said his batting relies on a solid foundation.Watch the video here“Look, I’m a guy who always backs my defence. I think my game is that simple. I try to play around my defence,” said Bavuma, who’s unbeaten 55 and 44-run eighth-wicket stand with Corbin Bosch proved decisive, pushing the lead beyond 100 and setting India a challenging target on an increasingly deteriorating pitch.“This morning, like I said, I thought it was a better wicket this morning. It would have been nice on our side if we had wickets. I think we would have been able to get more than just the 125-run lead.”This was South Africa’s 10th win in 11 Tests under Bavuma’s leadership, as he returned strongly from a five-month calf injury.The second and final Test of the series will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati from November 22.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Practicality over loyalty: Matheesha Pathirana, Andre Russell releases reflect IPL’s strategic transition | Cricket News

Practicality over loyalty: Matheesha Pathirana, Andre Russell releases reflect IPL’s strategic transition | Cricket News

‘Big achievement’: ODI captain Shaheen Afridi drags in Pakistan’s victory over India A after Sri Lanka series win | Cricket News

‘Big achievement’: ODI captain Shaheen Afridi drags in Pakistan’s victory over India A after Sri Lanka series win | Cricket News

‘We are not the best players of spin anymore’: R Ashwin’s stinging reality check after India’s Eden collapse | Cricket News

‘We are not the best players of spin anymore’: R Ashwin’s stinging reality check after India’s Eden collapse | Cricket News

Rajasthan Royals reboot for IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara back as head coach, replaces Rahul Dravid after tough season | Cricket News

Rajasthan Royals reboot for IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara back as head coach, replaces Rahul Dravid after tough season | Cricket News

Unstoppable England! Harry Kane’s late double seals historic perfect World Cup qualifying campaign | Football News

Unstoppable England! Harry Kane’s late double seals historic perfect World Cup qualifying campaign | Football News

IND vs PAK: Naman Dhir stares back at Pakistani bowler following aggressive send-off – Watch

IND vs PAK: Naman Dhir stares back at Pakistani bowler following aggressive send-off – Watch

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST