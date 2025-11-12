বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
Flop show continues! Babar Azam adds another unwanted record to his name | Cricket News

  বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
NEW DELHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s batting woes continued on Tuesday as he was dismissed for 29 by Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s exceptional delivery during the first ODI in Rawalpindi — extending his drought to 83 innings without a century.The dismissal came in the 24th over when Hasaranga delivered a ball that pitched outside off and turned sharply to beat Babar’s defense, crashing into the stumps.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh calls Virat Kohli the ODI GOAT

The Pakistan skipper was left stunned by the sharp turn, while Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya’s animated celebration in the dressing room quickly went viral on social media.The wicket further underlined Babar’s ongoing struggles. His last century came against Nepal during the Asia Cup 2023, and he has now equaled Virat Kohli’s record for the most consecutive international innings without a hundred. Among Asian batters, Sanath Jayasuriya still holds the record with 88 innings without a century.Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan made one change, bringing in Naseem Shah for Abrar Ahmed.Babar’s last six ODI innings:0, 9, 7, 11, 27, 29 — Total: 83 runs | Avg: 13.83 | SR: 61.94





