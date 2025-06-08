French Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz saves three match points, outlasts Jannik Sinner to defend Roland-Garros crown | Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Carlos Alcaraz has once again cemented his status as one of tennis’s brightest stars by retaining his 2025 French Open men’s singles title in a gripping final against Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard overcame a daunting two-set deficit and saved three match points in a marathon battle that stretched mind-boggling five hours and 29 minutes, concluding with a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) victory on Sunday. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!This epic encounter not only marked the longest French Open final ever played but also highlighted Alcaraz’s resilience and mental toughness under immense pressure. Alcaraz’s journey to the championship was marked by consistent dominance and gritty determination.

He cruised through early rounds, dispatching players like Giulio Zeppieri and Fabian Marozsan in straight sets, before enduring tougher tests against seeded opponents. Notably, in the quarterfinals, he overwhelmed Tommy Paul with a commanding 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 win, showcasing his clay-court dominance. The semifinals against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti ended prematurely when Musetti retired trailing 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-0, 2-0, paving the way for Alcaraz to face top seed Jannik Sinner in the final.

Sinner started strong, taking the first two sets and appearing poised to claim his maiden Grand Slam title. However, Alcaraz’s unyielding spirit shone through as he clawed back, winning the third set and dominating a tense fourth-set tiebreak to force a decider. The final set was a nail-biting affair, with momentum swinging between both players. Alcaraz’s composure in critical moments stood out, clinching the decisive tiebreak 10-2.

This victory secured Alcaraz’s fifth Grand Slam title, extending his unbeaten streak in major finals to five. At 22, he becomes the third youngest man to win five Grand Slams, joining Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal. The match was a historic first Grand Slam final showdown between two players born in the 2000s. Sinner, who was aiming for a third straight major title, suffered his fifth consecutive loss to Alcaraz. The Spaniard now leads their rivalry 8-5 overall, including a recent win in Rome following Sinner’s doping suspension.