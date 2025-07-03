Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ১৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

From 100/1 to 105/8! Bangladesh suffer dramatic collapse under lights as Sri Lanka seal stunning 77-run victory | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩, ২০২৫ ৭:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
From 100/1 to 105/8! Bangladesh suffer dramatic collapse under lights as Sri Lanka seal stunning 77-run victory | Cricket News


Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy bowled out during the first ODI against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

Bangladesh suffered one of their most spectacular ODI meltdowns in recent memory, collapsing under lights to hand Sri Lanka a dramatic 77-run win in the first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.Chasing a manageable target of 245, Bangladesh were cruising at 100 for 1 before losing seven wickets for just five runs in a jaw-dropping 26-ball stretch. From a position of dominance, the visitors unraveled in chaos and were bundled out for 167, gifting Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The collapse began with the run-out of Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had looked set during a fluent 71-run stand with opener Tanzid Hasan. Fresh from scoring twin centuries in the drawn Galle Test, Shanto called for a risky second run and was caught short by a rocket throw from debutant Milan Rathnayake, triggering panic in the Bangladesh ranks.

Poll

What do you think was the turning point in Bangladesh’s innings?

Sensing blood, Sri Lanka unleashed their spin duo – Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis – who tore through the middle order with relentless precision. Hasaranga finished with a remarkable 4 for 10, including his 100th ODI wicket, becoming the second-fastest Sri Lankan to the milestone in just 64 matches, behind Ajantha Mendis.

EXCLUSIVE | David Gower on Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and India’s England tour

Kamindu Mendis, showcasing his ambidextrous spin, picked up three for 36, as the visitors wilted in a flurry of poor shot selection and nerves.Earlier, it was Charith Asalanka’s composed 106 that propped up the Sri Lankan innings after they slipped to 29 for 3. His fifth ODI hundred, built on patience and resolve, helped guide the hosts to 244, a total that proved more than enough under the lights.





Source link

