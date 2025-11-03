From duty to glory! UP Police hail DSP Deepti Sharma after India’s World Cup triumph | Cricket News

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna lauded DSP Deepti Sharma for her stellar performance in India’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 victory. Her exceptional all-round display, including a record-breaking fifty and five-wicket haul in the final, earned her Player of the Tournament. Her achievement brings immense pride to the nation and Uttar Pradesh Police.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Monday congratulated Deputy Superintendent of Police and India all-rounder Deepti Sharma for her “exemplary and historic performance” in helping India win the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.Deepti, who represents Uttar Pradesh Police as a DSP under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Kushal Khiladi Yojana, played a leading role in India’s 52-run win over South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night.

The official account of the DGP, Uttar Pradesh, posted a congratulatory message that read: “Uttar Pradesh Police’s Pride on the Global Stage! In the international cricket tournament, Deepti Sharma delivered an outstanding performance with 215 runs and 22 wickets, earning her the Player of the Tournament award — bringing pride to the entire country, state, and Uttar Pradesh Police on the international stage. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to @Deepti_Sharma06, appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police under the sports quota as part of Hon’ble Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji’s Skilled Athlete Scheme!”She became DSP under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Kushal Khiladi Yojana’ through the sports quota in January 2025.

In the final, the 28-year-old produced a record-breaking performance, becoming the first and only player among both men and women, to score a fifty and claim a five-wicket haul in a World Cup knockout match. She finished with figures of 5 for 39 and also scored 54 in India’s total of 298/7, which proved decisive in the team’s maiden Women’s World Cup triumph. Across the tournament, the Agra-born all-rounder claimed 22 wickets and scored 215 runs, earning her the Player of the Series award. Speaking to PTI after the win, Sharma said, “I am feeling really good, since the day we played the first game of the World Cup, I have performed exactly how I wanted to play as a senior player. There cannot be anything better than giving such a good performance in the final and lifting the trophy.”

Reflecting on India’s long wait for a global title, she added, “It took us really long to win the World Cup, but what God has written for you happens only at the destined time and I think it was written to take place in India.”