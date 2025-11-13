বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:১১ অপরাহ্ন
From Jos Buttler to Shreyas Iyer: 5 players who made former IPL teams regret their release | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Jos Buttler, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer

The IPL 2026 retention deadline is fast approaching, with all ten franchises set to submit their final lists by 15 November. As the clock ticks down, team managements are engaged in intense discussions over whom to retain and whom to release. The focus is on balancing purse value, player form, injury management, and overall impact before finalising decisions ahead of the mini auction next month. Since this is not a mega auction, franchises have the freedom to retain or release as many players as they wish, provided they follow the key rules: a maximum squad size of 25 players, up to 8 overseas, and a total salary cap of ₹120 crore. While this year’s decisions are being made carefully, IPL history is filled with examples of teams regretting their choices — and last season had more than a few of those. Here are five instances where franchises were left ruing their releases ahead of IPL 2025.1. Jos Buttler One of the biggest shocks before the 2025 mega auction was Rajasthan Royals’ decision to release Jos Buttler. The English opener had been their batting pillar for years, and fans struggled to understand the move. Gujarat Titans capitalised on it, signing Buttler for ₹14 crore. He silenced all critics by scoring 538 runs at an average of 59.78 and a strike rate of 163.03, proving that he’s still among the best in the business.2. Prasidh Krishna Prasidh Krishna turned out to be one of the standout performers of IPL 2025. Released by Rajasthan Royals and picked up by Gujarat Titans for ₹9.5 crore, Prasidh went on to win the Purple Cap, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 25 wickets in 15 matches. His consistent pace and control made RR’s decision to let him go look questionable in hindsight.3. Shreyas Iyer When KKR released Shreyas Iyer, their former title-winning captain, it raised eyebrows across the cricketing world. Punjab Kings snapped him up for ₹26.75 crore — the second-highest bid of the auction. Iyer responded in style, scoring 604 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175, leading PBKS to their first IPL final since 2014.4. KL Rahul KL Rahul’s fallout with the Lucknow Super Giants’ management was one of the most talked-about stories of last season. Following reports of tension with owner Sanjiv Goenka, Rahul was released and picked up by Delhi Capitals. The move rejuvenated his career as he piled up 539 runs in 13 games at an average of 53.90, proving his worth once again.5. Noor Ahmad Gujarat Titans’ decision to let go of Noor Ahmad raised questions even before the season began. The young Afghan spinner was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings for ₹10 crore, one of their costliest buys. Noor repaid the faith, taking 24 wickets in 14 matches and finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2025, making GT’s call look like a costly mistake. As the 2026 retention deadline looms, these stories serve as a reminder that one wrong release can completely change a team’s fortunes.





