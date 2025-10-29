From Mohammed Shami to Ajinkya Rahane: India players not afraid to call out selectors led by Ajit Agarkar | Cricket News

Mohammed Shami and Ajinkya Rahane

NEW DELHI: In a rare show of collective dissent, several senior Indian cricketers — led by Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, and Karun Nair — have publicly voiced their frustration over the selection policies and communication gaps under chairman Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee. From questions about transparency to age bias, the simmering tension between players and selectors has once again come to the fore.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The spark came from Mohammed Shami, who dismissed the notion of his recent appearance for Bengal being a “comeback.” The veteran pacer, who claimed 5 for 38 in a commanding Ranji Trophy win, questioned the constant media narrative around his career and hinted at a lack of clarity from selectors. “When you call it a comeback match, I honestly don’t understand. Playing for Bengal always comes straight from the heart,” he said.Shami’s comments follow his earlier swipe at the selection panel after being excluded from India’s Test squad for the West Indies series. Agarkar had claimed Shami hadn’t played enough cricket post-surgery to be considered fit, but the 35-year-old hit back, saying “It’s not my job to give updates on fitness. My job is to play matches.” Since then, Shami’s form in domestic cricket has been blistering, his performances seemingly doing all the talking ahead of India’s South Africa tour.Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane, another senior pro, expressed disappointment over what he called “age-based selection” after scoring 159 for Mumbai against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy. “Age is just a number. It’s about intent and passion,” Rahane said, drawing parallels to Michael Hussey’s late but impactful Test career. He lamented the lack of communication from the selectors and stressed that his experience could have aided India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat in Australia.“I’ve been playing domestic cricket consistently for years, just like the selectors ask. Sometimes it’s not about runs, it’s about intent and experience,” he added, subtly reminding the selectors that consistency and seniority still hold value in red-ball cricket. Rahane also encouraged younger players like Sarfaraz Khan to “focus on controllables” amid the uncertainty surrounding team selection.Karun Nair, too, finds himself at odds with the system. Despite scoring 1,553 runs across the last two Ranji seasons for Vidarbha, he was overlooked for both the West Indies series and the India ‘A’ squad. “It’s quite disappointing, but I know I deserve to be there after the last two years I’ve had,” Nair said, adding that he had set personal goals to push his way back into contention.Even Shardul Thakur , while less confrontational, indirectly addressed the selection dynamics, noting that he’s eyeing a bowling all-rounder’s spot for the 2027 ODI World Cup. “Good performances will help in selection. I’m ready if asked to play tomorrow,” he said, signalling his intent to stay in the national frame.Taken together, these statements highlight a growing sentiment among experienced players that communication between selectors and cricketers has weakened, with performance and fitness updates often lost in translation. While Agarkar’s panel has prioritised youth and fitness consistency, veterans like Shami and Rahane believe experience and intent remain irreplaceable ingredients in India’s cricketing setup.