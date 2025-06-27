From stop clock to boundary catches: ICC makes multiple big changes to cricket rules | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a range of changes to playing conditions in Test, ODI, and T20I formats, focusing on over rates, ball usage, boundary catches, concussion substitutes, and wides.STOP CLOCKIn an effort to improve over rates and reduce delays, a stop clock—already trialled in white-ball formats—will now be a permanent feature in Test cricket. Fielding teams must start a new over within 60 seconds of completing the previous one. Teams will receive two warnings per innings; any further breaches will result in a five-run penalty. These warnings reset every 80 overs, in line with the new ball availability.

ODI BALL USAGE RULE CHANGEDIn ODIs, the use of two balls will now be limited to the first 34 overs. For the final 16 overs, the fielding side will select one of the two balls to continue with. This move aims to manage ball wear and tear more effectively.NEW BOUNDARY CATCH RULEFielders making airborne contact with the ball beyond the boundary must now land completely inside the field of play to complete a legal catch. If they step out and jump again, they are allowed only one more touch before landing inside the boundary.CONCUSSION SUBSTITUTES & MANDATORY RESTTeams will now be required to pre-nominate concussion substitutes. Any player diagnosed with a concussion must observe a mandatory seven-day rest period before returning to competitive play.WIDE BALL RULE TRIAL IN WHITE-BALL FORMATSA new wide ball rule will be trialled in white-ball cricket. The batter’s position at the time of delivery—not after moving—will be used as the reference for judging wides. Deliveries that pass between the leg stump and the extended protected area marker at the popping crease will no longer be called wide. However, deliveries passing behind the batter’s legs may still be deemed wide.To assist umpires, the protected area marker will now be extended to the popping crease and serve as a visual guide.DRS The Decision Review System (DRS) will now use the actual physical outline of the stumps and bails to define the wicket zone, enhancing accuracy in LBW decisions.DELIBERATE SHORT RUNS PENALISED FURTHERIn addition to the existing five-run penalty for a deliberate short run, the fielding team will now be allowed to choose which batter takes strike for the next delivery.DOMESTIC FIRST-CLASS INJURY RULEIn domestic first-class cricket, if a player suffers a serious on-field injury at any point after the match has begun (including during warm-ups), they can be replaced by a like-for-like player for the remainder of the game.The new Test playing conditions took effect from the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test on June 17. The revised ODI and T20I rules will be implemented from the same series, starting with the first ODI on July 2 and the T20Is from July 10. All international matches beyond these dates will be played under the updated regulations.