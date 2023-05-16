মঙ্গলবার , ১৬ মে ২০২৩ | ২রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma greeted each other ahead of LSG MI IPL 2023 match | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৬, ২০২৩ ১:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
1684220467 photo


NEW DELHI: Former India teammates Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma met and hugged each other ahead of the all-important clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.
Rohit Sharma walked up to Gautam Gambhir and shook hands at the practice session at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.
Gambhir, who had a heated exchange with Virat Kohli earlier this season, was seen cracking jokes and smiling along with Rohit Sharma in a video posted by LSG‘s Twitter handle.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have seen their fortunes swing in the last few matches. While MI have won four of their last five matches, LSG’s form has been patchy. When they lock horns on Tuesday night, anything less than a win will dent their playoff hopes.
But to enhance their chances, besides outfoxing their opponents, they would need to come out with a perfect plan that will work effectively on an Ekana Stadium pitch that is one of the slowest in this edition of the IPL.

The average first-innings score at the Lucknow venue is just over 143, which is the lowest among the stadiums used this season. Even LSG have struggled to get going on their home turf, which has seen them win just two of the six matches. They lost three while one was rained off.
The last match at the venue was played on May 3 but expect nothing to change when the first ball is bowled.

MI will be better placed thanks to confidence they must have gained from recording those convincing wins and climbing up the points table.
Without skipper KL Rahul, LSG have looked out of ideas in crunch situations. But they can use the victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match to catapult their season back on track.

IPL 2023: LSG look to halt MI's momentum in crucial clash
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

01:44

IPL 2023: LSG look to halt MI’s momentum in crucial clash

cricket man2





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Untitled 1
চট্টগ্রামে এলএনজিই ভরসা, সংকটে লুট ২০০ কোটি টাকা!
বাংলাদেশ
nrbc bankk 1
এনআরবিসি ব্যাংকের প্রথম প্রান্তিকে মুনাফা ও মোট সম্পদ বেড়েছে – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1684220467 photo
Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma greeted each other ahead of LSG MI IPL 2023 match | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 10 29
টক না তো? মিষ্টি আম চিনবেন কী করে? রইল টিপসtips to identify sweet mango from easy signs – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1626442801 untitled design 2021 07 16t100349.241

On Marriage Query, Rakhi Sawant Compares Herself With Salman Khan

 wm Photo Branding 1 98

করোনায় কর্মহীন-হতদরিদ্র ১৭২৭ জন পেলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উপহার

 wm DR Zafrullah 13 June 2022

‘পদ্মা সেতুর উদ্বোধন উপলক্ষে খালেদা জিয়াকে মুক্তি দিন’

 wm CDA pic

সিডিএর বোর্ডে ছয় সদস্য নিয়োগ

 wm National Parliament Assembly Photo 02 02 2021 750x563 1

মানিলন্ডারিং নিয়ে সংসদে বিরোধী দলের ক্ষোভ

[১] সেনাবাহিনী প্রধান জেনারেল আজিজ আহমেদ মালদ্বীপস্থ বাংলাদেশ হাইকমিশন পরিদর্শন করেন

 wm seagold11

একরাতে কোটিপতি ৮ জেলে

 us bangla group jobs 20211117095135

ইউএস-বাংলা গ্রুপে চাকরির সুযোগ

 Mentoirs weak

স্টাডি গ্রুপ উইক

 wm ctg medical ambulence

চসিককে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স দিল ভারত