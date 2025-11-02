রবিবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:৪৩ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah caught watching to Women’s World Cup final inside dressing room | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah caught watching to Women’s World Cup final inside dressing room | Cricket News


Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah and other watching India women’s game (X-BCCI)

As Suryakumar Yadav’s India sealed a series-levelling win in Hobart, another contest soon captured the entire dressing room’s attention. Moments after the five-wicket victory, the focus inside the pavilion shifted towards Navi Mumbai, where Harmanpreet Kaur’s India were battling South Africa in the Women’s World Cup final. A photo that quickly went viral captured the scene perfectly — head coach Gautam Gambhir, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, batter Rinku Singh, fielding coach T Dilip, and several other players and support staff glued to the screen, following every moment of the women’s team’s historic outing from the Hobart dressing room.

Harbhajan Singh hopes celebration grips India after Women’s World Cup final

India’s women are chasing their maiden World Cup crown. On Thursday, they stormed into the final after defeating defending champions and seven-time winners Australia by five wickets in the semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium. This marks India’s third appearance in a World Cup final, after earlier runs in 2005 and 2017. The hosts have dominated South Africa in recent years, winning five of their last six ODIs, with their only loss coming earlier in this very tournament. South Africa, meanwhile, are contesting their first-ever World Cup final after crushing four-time champions England by 125 runs in the Guwahati semi-final. In Navi Mumbai, the match began two hours late due to a wet outfield, though no overs were lost. Batting first, India fielded an unchanged side. Shafali Verma lit up the occasion with a dazzling 87 off 78 balls — her first fifty in over three years — steering India to 172 for three after 30 overs. Her knock, studded with seven fours and two sixes, featured a 104-run opening stand with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. Ayabonga Khaka pulled South Africa back with two quick wickets, dismissing Shafali and Jemimah Rodrigues (24), India’s star performer in the semi-final. Shafali, recalled for the knockout after Pratika Rawal’s injury, was dropped on 56 before eventually falling to Khaka. At the time of writing, India cruising at 211 for three in 37 overs, building a strong platform for a potentially historic total in their quest for a maiden World Cup title.





Source link

