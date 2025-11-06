Gautam Gambhir pulls Shubman Gill aside for serious chat ahead of 4th T20I – Watch | Cricket News

India coach Gautam Gambhir speaks with Shubman Gill (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

India’s captain in Tests and ODIs, Shubman Gill, finds himself under increasing scrutiny as his struggles with the bat continue during the ongoing tour of Australia. The 25-year-old, who made his T20I comeback at the 2025 Asia Cup after nearly a year away from the format, has found it difficult to rediscover his touch. In 10 innings since his return, he has scored only 184 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 146, with a highest score of 47. His ODI form has also been below par, with just 43 runs across three matches against Australia last month.Overall, Gill’s T20I record stands at 31 matches, 762 runs, an average of 28.22 and a strike rate of 140.85, featuring three half-centuries and one hundred – the unbeaten 126 that remains his career-best.

Ahead of the fourth T20I at Carrara Oval in Gold Coast, head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen engaging in a long conversation with Gill. In a video that quickly went viral, Gambhir appeared to call Gill aside for a serious chat while the team was preparing for training drills. The moment sparked plenty of discussion among fans online.Click here to watch: Gautam Gambhir’s long chat with Shubman GillGill’s recent scores across the ODI and T20I legs of the tour read 10, 9, 24, 37 not out, 5, and 15. The only innings where he looked settled came in Canberra, where he put together a promising stand with captain Suryakumar Yadav before rain ended the contest prematurely.With the series currently level at 1-1, the fourth T20I on Thursday presents a key opportunity for India to take the lead. For Gill, it could be an important outing to regain confidence and produce the kind of innings that once made him one of India’s most exciting young batters.