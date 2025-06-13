Gautam Gambhir the Head Coach (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

India head coach Gautam Gambhir returned home on June 12 as his mother suffered a heart attack on June 11. As per sources, Gambhir is with his mother at the moment who is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICT) of a Delhi hospital.The treatment is still going on and the head coach is likely to rejoin the side before the first Test against England, which gets underway on June 20. The exact date of travel will depend on his mother’s condition.Gambhir travelled with the Indian cricket team to England on June 6 and they have been preparing in Beckenham ahead of the five-Test series.

Shubman Gill-led unit had plenty of sessions and are scheduled to play an intrasquad game from June 13. After the four-day fixture, the side will head to Leeds where the series opener will get underway at Headingley.

India’s Test squad for England series

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav. India will take on England in a five-match Test series from June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. The series will mark the beginning of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

India vs England Test series 2025 schedule