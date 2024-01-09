মঙ্গলবার , ৯ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৫শে পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer dies at 78 | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ৯, ২০২৪ ১২:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1704740122 photo



msid 106645413,imgsize 32936

NEW DELHI: Franz Beckenbauer, one of Germany‘s greatest soccer players, who led the team to World Cup triumph in 1974 and then secured another victory as the manager in 1990, has passed away at the age of 78, according to a report by the German news agency DPA on Monday.
Beckenbauer, renowned for his grace and commanding presence on the field for West Germany and Bayern Munich during the 1960s and 70s, was instrumental in introducing the central defensive sweeper role, showcasing calmness on the ball and effortless distribution in his midfield performances.
Having earned 103 caps for West Germany, he achieved success by winning the 1972 European championship and later clinched the World Cup on home soil, redeeming the loss in the 1966 final to England.
During the mid-1970s, Beckenbauer’s Bayern Munich team established itself as the premier club side globally, securing three consecutive European Cups and three successive Bundesliga titles.
Beckenbauer, in his own right, earned the prestigious title of European Footballer of the Year twice during this remarkable period.
As national team manager his West Germany team lost in the 1986 World Cup final to Argentina but triumphed four years later in Italy as a combined German team.
Beckenbauer, nicknamed Der Kaiser (“The emperor”), was one of three men to have won the World Cup as player and coach and his death comes three days after the first to do it – Brazil’s Mario Zagallo. France’s Didier Deschamps is the other.
After coaching, Beckenbauer moved into football administration but in 2016 he was fined by FIFA’s ethics committee for failing to co-operate with an inquiry into corruption over the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
(With Reuters Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

guli ctg
ভোটের সময় প্রকাশ্যে গুলি ছোড়া সেই যুবক গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1704740122 photo
German World Cup-winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer dies at 78 | Football News
খেলাধুলা
IMG 20240108 WA0013
এমপি শেখ সেলিমকে প্রেসক্লাব গোপালগঞ্জের পক্ষে শুভেচ্ছা জ্ঞাপন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
MP Woman
দ্বাদশে কমেছে নারী সংসদ সদস্য
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Ikbal

৭ দিনের রিমান্ডে ইকবাল – Corporate Sangbad

 untitled design 2023 09 06t183645.126

Makers Of Martin Drop New Song Featuring Dhruv Sarja And Giorgia Andriani

 wm Kabul airport 1

কাবুলে আবারও রকেট হামলা, আইএস-কে’র দায় স্বীকার

 1609398773 untitled design 6

Kerala Cabinet Recommends Guv to Convene First Assembly Session on May 24

 bjp rally

High Drama Expected Over BJP’s Rally in Bengal Today; Suvendu Adhikari Claims TMC Disrupting Arrangements

 লিমিটেড

সিটি ব্যাংক লিমিটেডের ৭০০ কোটি টাকার বন্ড অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 Untitled 46

গরম কমায়, ফিগার ভাল রাখে সুইমিং! তবে জলে নামার আগে-পরে এই ডায়েট মানলে লাভ দ্বিগুণ – News18 Bangla

 1673233817 photo

Manchester City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Aston Villa upset by Stevenage | Football News

 digital car key

স্মার্টফোনই গাড়ির চাবি! বাজারে এল গুগলের নতুন ফিচারযুক্ত স্মার্ট কার কি – News18 Bangla

 Nokia X30 5G G60 5G

ইকো ফ্রেন্ডলি স্মার্টফোন হিসেবে লঞ্চ হল নতুন Nokia X30 5G এবং G60 5G, জেনে নিন দাম ও ফিচার্স