German World Cup-winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer dies at 78 | Football News







NEW DELHI: Franz Beckenbauer , one of Germany ‘s greatest soccer players, who led the team to World Cup triumph in 1974 and then secured another victory as the manager in 1990, has passed away at the age of 78, according to a report by the German news agency DPA on Monday.

Beckenbauer, renowned for his grace and commanding presence on the field for West Germany and Bayern Munich during the 1960s and 70s, was instrumental in introducing the central defensive sweeper role, showcasing calmness on the ball and effortless distribution in his midfield performances.

Having earned 103 caps for West Germany, he achieved success by winning the 1972 European championship and later clinched the World Cup on home soil, redeeming the loss in the 1966 final to England.

During the mid-1970s, Beckenbauer’s Bayern Munich team established itself as the premier club side globally, securing three consecutive European Cups and three successive Bundesliga titles.

Beckenbauer, in his own right, earned the prestigious title of European Footballer of the Year twice during this remarkable period.

As national team manager his West Germany team lost in the 1986 World Cup final to Argentina but triumphed four years later in Italy as a combined German team.

Beckenbauer, nicknamed Der Kaiser (“The emperor”), was one of three men to have won the World Cup as player and coach and his death comes three days after the first to do it – Brazil’s Mario Zagallo. France’s Didier Deschamps is the other.

After coaching, Beckenbauer moved into football administration but in 2016 he was fined by FIFA’s ethics committee for failing to co-operate with an inquiry into corruption over the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

(With Reuters Inputs)









