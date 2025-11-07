শুক্রবার, ০৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৪৩ অপরাহ্ন
‘Glenn Maxwell shakes in his boots’: Former India captain drags Australia batter for struggles against spinner in 4th T20I | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Varun Chakravarthy is turning out to be true headache for Glenn Maxwell in T20 matches (Images via X/Screengrabs)

Former India skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth lauded Varun Chakaravarthy’s crucial contribution in the fourth T20I against Australia in Queensland, suggesting that the spinner has a clear edge over Glenn Maxwell. Chakaravarthy once again proved to be the Australian all-rounder’s nemesis, dismissing him for the sixth time in T20 cricket. Maxwell attempted to create room but saw his stumps uprooted off the final delivery of Varun’s spell. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth was full of praise for the Tamil Nadu bowler’s consistency and control. “Glenn Maxwell shakes in his boots whenever Varun Chakaravarthy comes on to bowl. Varun picks up certain batters like a rabbit. Especially when he sees Maxwell, he gobbles him up like a piece of cake,” Srikkanth said. Varun’s performance, coupled with that of Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, helped India secure a 48-run win as the visitors took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. India’s spinners dominated the contest, sharing six wickets between them to bowl out Australia for 119 while chasing 168. Washington Sundar’s late spell turned the game decisively in India’s favour as he claimed three wickets in five balls to finish with 3-3 from 1.2 overs. Axar Patel chipped in with 2/20, while Varun recorded figures of 1/26.

Do you believe Varun Chakaravarthy has a psychological edge over Glenn Maxwell?

Earlier, India posted 167 for eight after being sent in to bat, with Shubman Gill top-scoring with 46 off 39 deliveries. For Australia, Adam Zampa took 3/45, while captain Mitchell Marsh led the scoring with 30 off 24 balls. The series now moves to Brisbane for the final match on Saturday, with India confirmed of not losing the series.





