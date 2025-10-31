‘Go and … ‘: Abhishek Sharma opens up on on-field chat with Travis Head | Cricket News

During the second T20I, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were seen chatting and sharing a few laughs on the field. (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: The two swashbuckling left-handers — India’s Abhishek Sharma and Australia’s Travis Head — share a good camaraderie. The duo have previously played together for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and are now facing off in the ongoing T20I series between India and Australia.During the second T20I, Head and Abhishek were seen chatting and sharing a few laughs on the field.After Australia’s four-wicket win, Abhishek, who addressed the media, was asked about his on-field conversation with Head.“I was trying because I knew he’s not going to give me anything. He’s the kind of batter who doesn’t think too much, but still, I was asking him a bit about the pitch and how he was going to perform. He just said, ‘Go and enjoy,’” Abhishek said.Mitchell Marsh smashed a brisk 46 after Josh Hazlewood took 3-13 as Australia cruised past India by four wickets to win the second T20 International on Friday.Watch the video hereSent in at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground, India slumped to 125 all out in 18.4 overs, with Hazlewood’s electric opening spell doing the early damage.Only Abhishek Sharma (68) and Harshit Rana (35) managed to reach double figures.Marsh led the chase with 46 off 26 deliveries, putting on 51 with Travis Head (28 off 15) for the opening wicket, as the hosts reached the target with 40 balls to spare.

Abhishek Sharma press conference: On tough Australian conditions, Harshit Rana’s fight

“It was a good toss to win, bit of moisture and Josh is a great bowler when there’s something in it,” said skipper Marsh. “We wanted to take a couple of wickets early.“I was a bit nervous but got going in the end,” he added of his batting. “Head took the pressure off. Should be a good three games to come.”Alongside Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis also picked up two wickets each.The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after the opening game in Canberra was washed out. The third match will be played in Hobart on Sunday.“The way he (Hazlewood) bowled in the powerplay, if you’re four down in the powerplay it’s difficult to recover from that,” said India captain Suryakumar Yadav, whose side slumped to 40-4 after the first six overs.“Abhishek has been doing this for quite some time now,” he added about the Indian opener.“He knows his game and his identity and he is not changing it anymore and hopefully he sticks to it and plays many more knocks like this for us.“I think we need to do what we did in the first game,” Yadav said about the next clash in Hobart. “Bat well when batting first and then come out and defend.”A minute’s silence was observed before the match in memory of 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin, who tragically died after being hit by a ball in the nets before a local game in Melbourne on Thursday.