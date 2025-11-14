‘GOAT himself held him’: Unmukt Chand meets Viv Richards – legend blesses his son in heartwarming moment | Watch | Cricket News

Viv Richards and Unmukt Chand (Pic credit: Unmukt’s X post)

Former Delhi cricketer Unmukt Chand experienced a moment he described as “special” and “unforgettable” when he met West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards on the sidelines of the Mayor’s New World T20 tournament in Florida. Invited as a special guest, Chand was thrilled to greet the “King of Antigua” at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, where Richards serves as the league ambassador.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The heartwarming highlight of their meeting came when Richards held Chand’s little son, Krishay, giving the child his blessings. Chand posted a video of the moment on X, calling it one of the most cherished memories of his cricketing journey. “The best part — little Krishay got his blessings too. The GOAT himself held him in his arms. Special to be in the presence of greatness,” he wrote.During their conversation, Chand received a message from Richards that struck a deep chord with the former India U19 World Cup-winning captain, who retired from Indian cricket at 28 and moved to the USA to continue playing.“He (Richards) told me, ‘Cricket is cricket, whichever country or franchise you play for, play it with the same intention and heart.’ That’ll stay with me forever,” Chand shared.WATCH:The heartwarming moments between Viv Richards and little KrishayUnmukt had shifted to the USA after retiring from Indian cricket and now represents Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket.