Gold-plated bat and ball for Richa Ghosh after Women’s World Cup glory | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will honour India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh with a specially crafted gold-plated bat and ball during a grand felicitation ceremony at Eden Gardens on Saturday, celebrating her stellar performance in India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph.Richa, one of the driving forces behind India’s maiden title win, scored 235 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 133.52 — the highest in the tournament — and finished among the team’s top five run-getters.

The gold-plated bat and ball, signed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly and pace legend Jhulan Goswami, will be presented to her in recognition of her “outstanding achievements and invaluable contribution to Indian cricket.”CAB president Sourav Ganguly said the association was proud to celebrate a player who has brought glory to both Bengal and India with her fearless approach to the game.“Richa has shown remarkable talent, composure, and fighting spirit on the world stage. Honouring her with this gold bat and ball is a small token of our recognition for her extraordinary contribution to Indian cricket. She is an inspiration for every young cricketer in Bengal and across the country,” Ganguly stated in a release.Batting at No. 7, the 22-year-old from Siliguri provided crucial lower-order impetus, including a blistering 34 off 24 balls in the final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, where India defeated Laura Wolvaardt’s side by 52 runs.Richa also smashed 12 sixes during the tournament, equalling Deandra Dottin’s record for the most sixes in a single Women’s World Cup.

The second wicketkeeper from Siliguri to represent India after Wriddhiman Saha, Richa’s growing trophy collection now includes the Women’s World Cup, U-19 World Cup, Women’s Premier League title, Asian Games gold, and Commonwealth Games silver.In its statement, the CAB lauded Richa’s journey from Siliguri to international stardom as “a story of discipline, dedication, and self-belief,” adding that the felicitation aims to inspire more young girls across Bengal to pursue cricket.The daughter of club-level cricketer turned umpire Manabendra Ghosh, Richa’s prodigious talent was evident early — she was just eight years old when first spotted. She made the Bengal U-19 team at 12, broke into the U-23 side the same season, and debuted for the senior team at 13.A genuine all-rounder in her formative years, Richa opened both the batting and bowling, sharing the new ball with Jhulan Goswami — all while donning the wicketkeeping gloves.