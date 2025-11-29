‘Good to be back in blue’: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return sparks India ODI selection battle | Cricket News

Ruturaj Gaikwad (PTI Photo)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is back in the national colours and is eager to make an impact as India prepare to take on South Africa in their three-match ODI series. The batter expressed his excitement about returning to the international stage, describing it as a “good feeling” to don the blue again and contribute to the team’s efforts. Gaikwad’s inclusion comes in the absence of Shubman Gill, sidelined with a neck injury, and Shreyas Iyer, recovering from a spleen injury. The series, to be led by wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, gets underway on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.Click here to watch India’s photoshoot session “It’s good to be back in blue and really looking forward to again playing for Team India,” Gaikwad said in a video shared by the BCCI on X during the team’s photoshoot session on Saturday.

The 28-year-old last appeared in an ODI on December 19, 2023, against South Africa in Gqeberha, while his most recent international appearance was in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 13, 2024. India bowling coach Morne Morkel welcomed Gaikwad’s return, calling him “a quality player for a number of years” and expressing confidence that the batter would make the country proud if given the opportunity. Gaikwad earned his recall after impressive performances in the recent 50-over series against South Africa A in Rajkot. With Shreyas Iyer unavailable, he could be considered for the number four spot, though he faces competition from left-handers Tilak Varma and Rishabh Pant . Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to open alongside Rohit Sharma , taking over the role vacated by Shubman Gill. While Varma and Pant remain the frontrunners for the middle-order slot, Gaikwad’s form provides the team management with a valuable alternative as they finalise the batting line-up. After the series opener in Ranchi, the teams will face off in the remaining matches in Raipur and Visakhapatnam.