শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
This Powerful Love Triangle Gave Bollywood Three Superstars And A Box Office Record Hard To Forget ‘Good to be back in blue’: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return sparks India ODI selection battle | Cricket News David Beckham Meets Samantha In Mumbai During UNICEF Visit, Internet Can’t Get Enough | Regional Cinema News ‘Pull Jasprit Bumrah out of Tests!’: R Ashwin drops bombshell on India’s pace ace | Cricket News আখেরি মোনাজাতে শেষ হলো চরমোনাই মাহফিল India bowling coach urges India to ‘move on’ from Test whitewash and reset for South Africa ODIs | Cricket News Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor & Disha Patani Dazzle in Black at Gustaakh Ishq Screening খালেদা জিয়া দেশের সবচেয়ে বড় ইউনিফাইং ক‍্যারেক্টার: ফারুকী Saali Mohabbat Trailer: Radhika Apte Gets Drawn Into A Double Murder Investigation | Web-series News ‘This is the real GG’: R Ashwin reveals the side of Gautam Gambhir critics are ignoring | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Good to be back in blue’: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return sparks India ODI selection battle | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘Good to be back in blue’: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return sparks India ODI selection battle | Cricket News


Ruturaj Gaikwad (PTI Photo)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is back in the national colours and is eager to make an impact as India prepare to take on South Africa in their three-match ODI series. The batter expressed his excitement about returning to the international stage, describing it as a “good feeling” to don the blue again and contribute to the team’s efforts. Gaikwad’s inclusion comes in the absence of Shubman Gill, sidelined with a neck injury, and Shreyas Iyer, recovering from a spleen injury. The series, to be led by wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, gets underway on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.Click here to watch India’s photoshoot session “It’s good to be back in blue and really looking forward to again playing for Team India,” Gaikwad said in a video shared by the BCCI on X during the team’s photoshoot session on Saturday.

Morne Morkel Press Conference: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma set for 2027 WC, Shreyas Iyer Update & More

The 28-year-old last appeared in an ODI on December 19, 2023, against South Africa in Gqeberha, while his most recent international appearance was in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 13, 2024. India bowling coach Morne Morkel welcomed Gaikwad’s return, calling him “a quality player for a number of years” and expressing confidence that the batter would make the country proud if given the opportunity. Gaikwad earned his recall after impressive performances in the recent 50-over series against South Africa A in Rajkot. With Shreyas Iyer unavailable, he could be considered for the number four spot, though he faces competition from left-handers Tilak Varma and Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to open alongside Rohit Sharma, taking over the role vacated by Shubman Gill. While Varma and Pant remain the frontrunners for the middle-order slot, Gaikwad’s form provides the team management with a valuable alternative as they finalise the batting line-up. After the series opener in Ranchi, the teams will face off in the remaining matches in Raipur and Visakhapatnam.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Pull Jasprit Bumrah out of Tests!’: R Ashwin drops bombshell on India’s pace ace | Cricket News

‘Pull Jasprit Bumrah out of Tests!’: R Ashwin drops bombshell on India’s pace ace | Cricket News

India bowling coach urges India to ‘move on’ from Test whitewash and reset for South Africa ODIs | Cricket News

India bowling coach urges India to ‘move on’ from Test whitewash and reset for South Africa ODIs | Cricket News

‘This is the real GG’: R Ashwin reveals the side of Gautam Gambhir critics are ignoring | Cricket News

‘This is the real GG’: R Ashwin reveals the side of Gautam Gambhir critics are ignoring | Cricket News

Ro-Ko storm loading? Rohit Sharma smashes six, winks at Virat Kohli in Ranchi – See viral pics | Cricket News

Ro-Ko storm loading? Rohit Sharma smashes six, winks at Virat Kohli in Ranchi – See viral pics | Cricket News

Junior World Cup Hockey: Rosan Khujur, Dilraj Singh score twice as India thrash Chile 7-0 | Hockey News

Junior World Cup Hockey: Rosan Khujur, Dilraj Singh score twice as India thrash Chile 7-0 | Hockey News

Indian tennis player Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha qualifies for 2026 Australian Open men’s doubles after winning Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff | Cricket News

Indian tennis player Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha qualifies for 2026 Australian Open men’s doubles after winning Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST