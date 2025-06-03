Advertise here
Goof-up! Ravi Shastri’s toss blunder leaves fans in splits during IPL 2025 final – WATCH | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The pressure ahead of the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings was palpable — not just on the players, but also on fans, broadcasters, and everyone involved. And it seems even former India cricketer Ravi Shastri wasn’t immune to the nerves.Arriving as the presenter for the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, the ex-Team India coach and veteran commentator made a major blunder during the live broadcast.After Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first, Shastri conducted the post-toss interviews with both captains. But once Shreyas and RCB captain Rajat Patidar walked away, Shastri made a glaring error on air — he announced that Iyer had chosen to bat, even acting it out with a classic front-foot defensive stroke gesture.The goof-up didn’t go unnoticed. Within minutes, fans lit up social media, triggering a meme fest poking fun at Shastri’s comical mix-up on live television.Check some reactions here:Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.With both teams hoping to win their maiden title in the league, the team managements decided to go in with the tried and trusted and remain unchanged for the final. RCB have decided to go ahead without Tim David, who had missed their last two matches with an injury.On the biggest occasion for the franchise, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer said his players are in a good mindset and will play it like a final.“I want to give positive signs to my mind and body. I feel it’s an amazing day, here at the moment. Crowd here is electrifying, just want to cherish it. Boys in a brilliant mindset,” he said at the toss.Asked what they discussed in the pre-match meeting, Iyer said, “All we talked about in the meeting was about how keeping calm gives the best results. That’s been the message throughout. We hope to embrace the occasion. I’m absolutely fine. We’re gonna play it like a final. Have envisioned lifting the trophy.”RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said they would have also liked to bowl first on this wicket.“We also wanted to bowl. Surface looks hard. Will try to put on a good total. Till now we’ve played well, it’s just another game for us. We’ll give it our best.“It’s a big stage but it’s just another away game for us. Everyone’s played well till now, will try to do the same now. Same team. Looks a good pitch, flat, mix of red and black soil. Should be good to bat,” said Patidar.The match will be played on pitch number six which is a 25% black soil and 75% red soil surface. Six games out of eight played on it have been won by teams batting first. The boundary is 64m on either side square and a 72m hit down the ground.





