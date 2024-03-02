শনিবার , ২ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone power UP Warriorz to six-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants in WPL | Cricket News

মার্চ ২, ২০২৪ ৪:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: UP Warriorz secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Gujarat Giants, with Grace Harris playing a pivotal role in the chase on a sluggish surface in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) match in Bengaluru on Friday.
Harris’s blistering unbeaten innings of 60 runs off just 33 balls, including nine boundaries and two sixes, guided the Warriorz to their target of 143 runs in just 15.4 overs.

Skipper Alyssa Healy also contributed with a quickfire 33 runs off 21 balls, setting the tone for the chase.
The Giants’ innings had a promising start with Lara Wolvaardt‘s 28 runs helping them reach 41 in the Powerplay. However, they struggled to maintain momentum, managing to score just 142 runs for the loss of five wickets.
Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone‘s impressive spell of 3/20 capitalised on the sluggish pitch conditions.
Despite a brief comeback by the Giants, where they picked up quick wickets to reduce UP to 90 for 4, Harris and Deepti Sharma (17 not out) ensured victory with their aggressive batting display.

Earlier, Phoebe Litchfield (35 runs off 26 balls) and Asheligh Gardner (30 runs off 17 balls) provided some resistance for the Giants with a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
However, their efforts were not enough to propel their team to a competitive total, as the Warriors comfortably chased down the target with Harris leading the charge.
(With PTI inputs)





