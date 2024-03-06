Gujarat Giants 44/0 in 3.5 Overs | GG vs RCB WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Openers give Gujarat Giants good start against RCB

LIVE NOW THE TIMES OF INDIA | Mar 06, 2024, 19:48:03 IST

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score 2024: Gujarat Giants are facing a challenging situation with a four-match winless run in Bengaluru, leaving them with limited options. To salvage their prospects, they must reverse their fortunes and secure victories in all the upcoming games during the Delhi leg.

RCB ended the Bengaluru leg on a solid note with a win over UP Warriorz, securing the second spot in the points table with three wins and two losses, which has given them a total of six points.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana is looking forward to seeing how the crowd in the national capital embraces the WPL, after playing in front of a packed stadium in Bengaluru during the tournament’s first leg.

Mandhana also heaped praise on her opening partner Sabbhineni Meghana, who has scored 164 runs in five games so far at a strike rate of 120.58.

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney admitted the batters have let the side down, as they are now the only side left in the tournament to get off the mark.

Gujarat’s batting issues can be summed up by the fact that none of their batters have got a fifty in the tournament so far.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Shreyanka Patil

Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney (w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha

