Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after rain washes out match against Kolkata Knight Riders | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans ‘ aspirations of making it to the Indian Premier League playoffs were shattered as rain washed out their crucial match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, leaving the field untouched by any cricketing action.This outcome guaranteed KKR a top-two finish with 19 points from 13 games, securing their spot in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, GT, the runners-up from last year and champions of 2022, are eliminated from the playoff race, having accumulated 11 points from 13 matches.

The scheduled toss at 7 pm was delayed due to persistent lightning, followed by a light drizzle that intensified over time.

Despite the possibility of a five-over contest until the 10:56 PM cutoff, the match was ultimately abandoned by officials due to the escalating rainfall and waterlogged outfield, marking a first in this IPL season.

“It is a big achievement for us. The chat before the game (vs GT) was about not letting up, turning up with the right attitude.

“GG ( Gautam Gambhir ) has been pretty solid with how he wants us to play as a team. He stressed on us to come here and still look for two points,” said Kolkata’s opener Phil Salt as the teams waited for the rain to subside.

KKR have already secured their place in the play-offs after they defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous fixture.

Rajasthan Royals are second in the standings with 16 points from 12 games, while defending champions Chennai Super Kings are placed third with 14 points from 13 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed fourth with 14 points from 12 matches, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on fifth with 12 points from 13 games.

With 12 points from as many games, Lucknow Super Giants are still in the play-off race, while Delhi Capitals are virtually out of the reckoning with 12 points from 13 matches.

(With inputs from PTI)