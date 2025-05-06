Gujarat Titans snatch thrilling last-ball win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-hit thriller | Cricket News

Mumbai: GT’s G Coetzee plays a shot during the IPL 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) *** Local Caption ***

In a nail-biting encounter punctuated by two rain interruptions, the Gujarat Titans held their nerve to secure a thrilling three-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians on the final ball of their match at the Wankhede Stadium .The hard-fought win propelled the Gujarat Titans to the top of the league standings in a rain-affected affair that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very last moment.Chasing 156, the Gujarat Titans didn’t have a great start, with Trent Boult removing the in-form Sai Sudharsan early.Captain Shubman Gill (43) and Jos Buttler (30) put on a 72-run partnership for the second wicket and looked at ease to chase down the total.Left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar, who came in as a concussion substitute for Corbin Bosch, dismissed Buttler.However, Sherfane Rutherford’s quickfire 14-ball innings kept the Titans ahead before the first rain break.Once the match resumed, it was all about Jasprit Bumrah.The speedster knocked over Gujarat captain Shubman Gill with a peach of a delivery, followed it with a corker to castle Shahrukh Khan.From the other end, the left-arm quicks Boult and Ashwani dismissed Rutherford and Rashid Khan, respectively, before the second rain break.The match was reduced to 19 overs per side, and the Titans needed 15 runs in the last over.The final over, bowled by Deepak Chahar, was a rollercoaster of emotions.Rahul Tewatia smashed a four off the first ball, followed by a single.Gerald Coetzee then deposited Chahar for a six on a no-ball.Tewatia leveled the scores off the free hit.Chahar managed to dismiss Coetzee, but Arshad Khan kept his cool under pressure, as he squeezed a quick single on the final delivery to seal a memorable and crucial victory for the Gujarat Titans.For the Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah (2/19), Trent Boult (2/19), and Ashwani Kumar (2/22) picked up two wickets apiece.It was an eventful first 20 overs at the Wankhede after Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians.Titans bowlers restricted Mumbai Indians to 155/8.While Wankhede is generally considered a batter’s paradise, suggesting 155 isn’t even a par score, there was something in it for the bowlers, both spinners and pacers. The Gujarat Titans, though, weren’t at their best in the field initially.

However, they recovered from early fielding howlers while spin ace Rashid Khan (1/21) rediscovered his mojo.Despite dropping as many as three catches in the powerplay, Gujarat fought back through their spinners Rashid and R Sai Kishore (2/34) to grab control of the game in which Mumbai Indians crumbled under pressure.Will Jacks was dropped twice, and Suryakumar Yadav once – chances that any team can't afford to miss.But they kept fighting, kept chipping away, and rattled the hosts during the middle phase, reducing them from 97 for 2 to 113 for 6.Mumbai Indians never got the launching pad to accelerate in the final few overs.A half-century for Jacks, his first in IPL 2025 , and Corbin Bosch's late 22-ball 27 with two sixes and one four took Mumbai Indians past 150.Both Suryakumar and Jacks made the most of those lifelines to put on 71 runs off 43 balls for the third wicket, but their exit in consecutive overs saw GT's spinners, with Rashid in the forefront, applying the perfect squeeze.