Gus Atkinson strikes on debut as England thrash New Zealand in 2nd T20I | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: England’s debutant Gus Atkinson made a significant impact by claiming four wickets as the hosts delivered a crushing 95-run victory over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Friday.The fast bowler displayed remarkable bowling prowess, finishing with impressive figures of 4-20. He concluded the game in spectacular fashion by taking three wickets in a single over, causing New Zealand to collapse to a mere 103 all-out in their pursuit of a challenging target of 199. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid also contributed with 2-18 in his three overs.This victory propelled the reigning T20 world champions, England, to a commanding 2-0 lead in the four-match series. It followed their equally dominant seven-wicket win at Chester-le-Street just two days prior.

The foundation for Friday’s resounding victory was laid by Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook. Bairstow displayed remarkable resilience by remaining unbeaten at 86, while Brook contributed with an electrifying 67 in England’s total of 198-4. Together, they forged a partnership of 131 runs for the third wicket in a mere 65 balls, setting the stage for England’s commanding win. Bairstow’s innings featured eight fours and four sixes in his 60-ball stay at the crease.

Brook, controversially omitted from reigning champions England’s squad for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India, struck fives sixes in his 36-ball innings.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee conceded 23 runs in one over, with the paceman returning figures of 1-48.

The tourists were never in the hunt with the bat, only Tim Seifert (39) offering much resistance in an innings where just two other batsmen reached double-figures, with Glenn Phillips contributing 22 and Mark Chapman making 15.

New Zealand slumped to 8-2 in their reply, with Devon Conway chipping Atkinson to Liam Livingstone at deep square leg to give the 25-year-old quick his first international wicket in the second over.

The dangerous Finn Allen then miscued a pull off Sam Curran and was comfortably held by Will Jacks.

Phillips looked to be launching something of a recovery before Rashid had him caught on the boundary by Brook.

Chapman, after launching spinner Liam Livingstone for a straight six, then found the same fielder.

Daryl Mitchell was caught behind off Brydon Carse, Mitchell Santner clean bowled by Jacks and Adam Milne reversed swept Rashid to Moeen Ali at slip.

Seifert fell when he sliced Atkinson high into the Manchester sky before wicketkeeper Buttler held a steepling catch.

Southee and Lockie Ferguson then fell in the same Atkinson over — the 14th — to set the seal on another dominant England display.

The series continues at Edgbaston on Sunday.

(With inputs from AFP)