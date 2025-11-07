Handshake drama strikes again! Hostilities continue as India beat Pakistan at Hong Kong Sixes

Crowd during India vs Pakistan match

India and Pakistan players maintained their recent tradition of not shaking hands after matches, as witnessed in their latest encounter at the Hong Kong Sixes tournament.Following the pattern set during the Men's Asia Cup and Women's World Cup, the teams continued to avoid post-match handshakes after India's victory over Pakistan by two runs via the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method.After the rain-affected match concluded, the broadcast ended immediately with no footage of players from either side. Both teams remained in their designated areas without any interaction.In the Hong Kong Sixes match, India posted 86/4 in six overs, with Robin Uthappa contributing 28 runs off 11 balls, including two fours and three sixes.Pakistan's innings started strong at 41/1 in the third over before rain interrupted the game. The DLS calculations showed India ahead, resulting in the Dinesh Karthik-led team being declared winners.The handshake controversy originated during the Asia Cup 2025, which took place amid heightened political tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.India faced Pakistan three times during the Asia Cup, winning all encounters. After the first group stage match on September 14, Suryakumar Yadav immediately returned to the dressing room following the winning runs.When the Pakistan contingent approached the Indian dressing room for handshakes, they found the door closed.This incident prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to file multiple complaints with the ICC regarding match referee Andy Pycroft's conduct. The PCB claimed the Zimbabwean official failed to maintain the spirit of the game.The ICC subsequently fined Haris Rauf, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah for their conduct during the Asia Cup.The trend of avoiding handshakes has now become established in matches between the two nations, reflecting the current state of sporting relations between India and Pakistan.Both teams have maintained their positions regarding this practice, with players following the protocol established during the Asia Cup 2025.The match outcomes have consistently favoured India across these recent encounters, while the post-match protocol has remained unchanged across different tournaments and formats. The broader implications of this situation continue to impact cricket diplomacy between the two nations, with international cricket authorities monitoring these developments closely.The consistency in avoiding handshakes has now become a notable aspect of India-Pakistan cricket matches, regardless of the tournament or venue.