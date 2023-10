Hangzhou Asian Games: Full India schedule on October 3; live updates, live streaming details | Asian Games 2023 News

NEW DELHI: After another eventful day at the Hangzhou Asian Games , India continue to pin their medal hopes on track and field athletes as several events are lined up for Tuesday. Indian men’s cricket team will start their campaign in the showpiece event as they take on Nepal in the quarterfinal.

Three boxers will also be in action in their semifinal bouts.

Follow Timesofindia.com live blog to catch all the action and live updates straight away from Hangzhou.

Following is India’s Day 10 schedule at the Asian Games on October 3:

Kabaddi

6 AM: India vs Bangladesh in Men’s Team Group A – Game 3

Archery

6:10 AM: Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan) in Compound Women’s Individual Quarterfinal

Sepaktakraw

6:30 AM: India vs Korea in Men’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B

Cricket

6:30 AM: India vs Nepal in Men’s Quarterfinal 1

Archery

6:30 AM: Aditi Gopichand Swami vs Amaya Amparo Cojuangco (Philippines) in Compound Women’s Individual Quarterfinal

Bridge

6:30 AM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare – Men Team Semifinal rounds 1-3

Athletics

6:30 AM: Tejaswin Shanker in Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles

6:40 AM: Chanda in Women’s 800m Round 1 – Heat 1

Harmilan Bains in Women’s 800m Round 1 – Heat 2

7 AM: Tejaswin Shanker in Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw

7:10 AM: Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 – Heat 1

Soft Tennis

7:30 AM: India vs Thailand in Men’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2

India vs Mongolia in Women’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2

Hockey

7:45 AM: India vs Hong Kong in Preliminary Women’s Pool A

Archery

7:50 AM: Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (Kazakhstan) in Compound Men’s Individual Quarterfinal

8:10 AM: Ojas Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karabayev (Kazakhstan) in Compound Men’s Individual Quarterfinal

Athletics

8:10 AM: Tejaswin Shanker in Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

Canoe Sprint

7:45 AM: Soniya Devi Phairembam in Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final

8:20 AM: Arjun Singh, Sunil Singh Salam in Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Final

Badminton

8:10 AM: HS Prannoy vs B Munkhbat (MGL) in Men’ Singles Round of 32

Squash

8:30 AM: India vs Japan in Mixed Doubles Pool A

Badminton

8:50 AM: PV Sindhu vs W C Hsu (TPE) – Women’s Singles Round of 32

Sport Climbing

9 AM: Shivpreet Pannu, Anisha Verma in Women’s Speed Qualification

Soft Tennis

9 AM: India vs Japan in Women’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 4

Canoe Sprint

9:15 AM: Soniya Devi Phairembam, Parvathy Geetha, Binita Chanu Oinam, Dimita Devi Toijam in Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final

9:30 AM: Kaveri, Neha Devi Leichonbam in Women’s Canoe Double 200m Final

Sport Climbing

9:40 AM: Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar, Aman Verma in Men’s Speed Qualification

Squash

10 AM: India vs Hong Kong in Mixed Doubles Pool D

Diving

10:30 AM: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi, London Singh Hemam in Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

Badminton

10:50 AM: Ashmita Chaliha vs GM Tunjumg (INA) – Women’s Singles Round of 32

Soft Tennis

11 AM: India vs Cambodia in Men’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 9

India vs Vietnam in Women’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 6

Boxing

11:30 AM: Preeti vs Yuan Chang (China) in Women’s 50-54Kg Semifinal

12 PM: Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (Thailand) in Women’s 66-75Kg Semifinal

Archery

12:10 PM: Atanu Das vs Xiangshuo Qi (China) in Men’s Recurve Individual Quarterfinal

12:30 PM: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abdullin (Kazakhstan) in Men’s Recurve Individual Quarterfinal

Chess

12:30 PM: Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa- Men’s Team Round 5

Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s Team Round 5

Soft Tennis

12:45 PM: India vs Korea in Men’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 7

Badminton

12:50 PM: Treesa/Gayatri vs Abdul/Abdul (MDV) – Women’s Doubles Round of 32

Kabaddi

1:30 PM: India vs Korea in Women’s Team Group A – Game 3

Badminton

2:10 PM: Tanisha/Ashwini vs Ismail/Rasheed (MDV) – Women’s Doubles Round of 32

Kidambi Srikanth vs Y. Lee (KOR) – Men’s Singles Round of 32

Squash

2:30 PM: Tanvi Khanna vs S Watanabi (JPN) – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

Soft Tennis

2:30 PM: India vs Chinese Taipei in India vs Chinese Taipei

2:45 PM: India vs China in Women’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 8

Athletics

4:30 PM: Rubina Yadav, Pooja in Women’s High Jump Final

4:35 PM: Tejaswin Shanker in Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

4:40 PM: Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida, Praveen Chitharavel in Men’s Triple Jump Final

4:50 PM: Vithya Ramraj in Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

5:05 PM: Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan in Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

Boxing

5:15 PM: Sachin vs Ping Lyu in Men’s 51-57Kg Quarterfinal

Athletics

5:20 PM: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita in Women’s 5000m Final

5:40 PM: Annu Rani in Women’s Javelin Throw Final

5:55 PM: Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath in Men’s 800m Final

6:10 PM: Tejaswin Shanker in Men’s Decathlon 1500m

Boxing

6:30 PM: Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev (Kazakhstan) in Men’s +92Kg Semifinal

All the Hangzhou Asian Games action is being telecast and live stream on Sony Liv app and Sony Sports Networks.









