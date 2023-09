Hangzhou Asian Games: Full India schedule on September 30; live updates, live streaming details | Asian Games 2023 News

Golf

NEW DELHI: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale are set to compete in the mixed doubles tennis final on the seventh day of the Hangzhou Asian Games . Additionally, India will face Pakistan in the men’s squash final, and the men’s hockey team will go head-to-head with Pakistan in a pool match.Follow Timesofindia.com’s live blog to catch all the action and live updates straight away from Hangzhou.Following is India’s Day 7 schedule at the Asian Games on September 30:Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Sharath Urs, Aditi Ashok in Women’s Individual Round 3Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Sharath Urs, Aditi Ashok in Women’s Team Round 3Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi, Shubhankar Sharma – Men’s Individual & Team Round 3Vikas Kumar, Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Ashish Vivek Limaye in Eventing Dressage Team and IndividualPincky Balhara & Suchika Tariyal in Women’s -52kg Preliminary & EliminationKeshav in Men’s -66Kg Preliminary & EliminationSarabjot Singh, Divya TS in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team QualificationPrithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu in Trap-50 shots (Individual & Team) – Qualification (Stage 1)Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari in Trap-50 shots (Individual & Team) Qualification (Stage 1)Heeral Sadhu, RAJ Aarathy Kasturi in Women’s Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race FinalJaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare – Men Team Round Robin – Qualification RoundKiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar – Mixed Team – Qualification Round 2-1KM Deeksha, Harmilan Bains in Women’s 1500m R1Jeswin Aldrin Johnson in Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Group ASreeshankar in Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Group BSwapna Barman , Nandini Agasara in Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles – Heat 2Jyothi Yarraji in Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 1Nithya Ramraj in Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2Ajay Kumar Saroj in Men’s 1500m Round 1 – Heat 1Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble in Men’s Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race FinalJinson Johnson in Men’s 1500m Round 1 – Heat 2Nandini Agasara, Swapna Barman in Women’s Heptathlon High JumpNiraj Verma in Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Heat 1Oinam Binita Chanu, Geetha Parvathy in Women’s Kayak Double 500m Heat 2Mirabai Chanu in 49 Kg Group BBindyarani Devi in 55 Kg Group BIndia vs DPR Korea in Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool ARibason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyaneshwor Singh Philem in Men’s Canoe Double 500m Heat 1Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar vs Woojin Jang/Jonghoon Lim (Korea) in Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal 1Manika Batra vs Yidi Wang (China) in Women’s Singles Quarterfinal 4India vs Iran in Men’s Qualifications to QuarterfinalAsha Sharma, Puja Batra, Bharti Dey, Alka Kshirsagar, Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel – Women Team – Qualification Round 2-1India vs Nepal in Women’s Preliminary Round – Group BPreeti vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (Kazakhstan) in Women’s 54kg QuarterfinalSuyeon Seong (Korea) vs Lovlina Borgohain in Women’s 66-75Kg QuarterfinalMen’s Team – Round 2Women’s Team – Round 2India vs Pakistan in Men’s Team Gold Medal MatchSachin vs Abuquthailah T (Kuwait) in Men’s 57Kg Round of 16Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale vs En-shuo Liang/Tsung-hao Huang (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Doubles FinalIndia vs Malaysia in Women’s Qualifications to QuarterfinalNarender vs Ramezanpourdelavar (Iran) in Men’s 92+ kg QuarterfinalIndia vs Korea in Men’s Team SemifinalAyhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Meng Chen/Yidi Wang (China) in Women’s Doubles QuarterfinalsSwapna Barman, Nandini Agasara in Women’s Heptathlon Shot PutLondon Singh Hemam, Siddharth Bajrang Pradeshi in Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard FinalAishwarya Mishra in Women’s 400m FinalsMuhammed Ajmal in Men’s 400m FinalsGulveer Singh, Kartik Kumar in Men’s 10000m FinalIndia vs Pakistan in Preliminary Men’s Pool ANishant Dev vs Oqazawa SQM (Japan) in Men’s 71 Kg QuarterfinalSwapna Barman, Nandini Agasara in Women’s Heptathlon 200mAll the Hangzhou Asian Games action is being telecast and live stream on Sony Liv app and Sony Sports Networks.