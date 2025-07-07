‘Happy’ to play with CSK captain, Prithvi Shaw joins Maharashtra after leaving Mumbai – details inside | Cricket News

Prithvi Shaw (the second one from the right) (Photo by MCA)

Prithvi Shaw is set to represent Maharashtra for the upcoming 2025/26 domestic season after receiving a no-objection certificate from Mumbai. As first reported by TOI, Prithvi Shaw had revealed that he was offered a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under a different state association for the upcoming domestic season, which has now been confirmed as Maharashtra.

“At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years. Maharashtra Cricket Association has made remarkable efforts in recent years to enhance cricketing infrastructure across the state,” Shaw said in a statement.

“Initiatives like the Maharashtra Premier League, Women’s MPL, Corporate Shield, and D.B. Deodhar Tournament are testament to their vision. I’m confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer. I’m happy to get the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Mukesh Choudhary in the Maharashtra team. “Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“We are delighted to welcome a player of Prithvi Shaw’s calibre to the Maharashtra team. His inclusion adds tremendous strength to an already talented squad comprising experienced players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajneesh Gurbani. Shaw’s international and IPL experience will be invaluable, especially for mentoring younger players in the squad. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the MCA Apex Council and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for supporting this decision. Maharashtra Cricket Association stands firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey, and we wish him the very best for the seasons ahead,” said Rohit Pawar, MCA President.Shaw, who will play alongside Gaikwad, the current captain of five-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has represented India in five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I. He led India to victory in the 2018 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and scored a century in his Test debut against West Indies at Rajkot.Recent months have seen Shaw struggle with batting form and fitness issues. He was removed from Mumbai’s team during last year’s Ranji Trophy in October.Shaw returned to play in Mumbai’s successful 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, scoring 197 runs in nine games. However, he was not selected for the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad.His record for Mumbai includes 2,648 runs in 32 first-class matches at an average of 49.03, with seven centuries and ten half-centuries. In List A cricket, he scored 3399 runs in 29 games with ten centuries and fourteen fifties.Delhi Capitals released Shaw after the 2024 IPL season. He went unsold in the 2025 mega auction and was not considered as a replacement player during the tournament.Shaw will now participate in the ongoing D.B. Deodhar Tournament, which helps select players for upcoming senior men’s domestic tournaments.