Hardik Pandya comeback: Four weeks at CoE, set to return for South Africa series | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya bats during the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Stadium on September 24, 2025. (Getty Images)

Hardik Pandya will be spending the next four weeks at BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and is expected to be fit for the white-ball series versus South Africa. It is understood that the premier all-rounder will not be needing surgery for the quadriceps injury and has already commenced his rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of the BCCI’s medical team.The 32-year-old checked into CoE last week but took a few days break for Diwali festivities. He resumed his training on Wednesday and is determined to regain complete match fitness for the series against South Africa. The timeline of his return was chalked out by the medical team last week and the initial assessment didn’t raise any major concerns.

The injury, which he picked up during the Asia Cup game vs Sri Lanka, didn’t allow him to take field for the high-profile final vs Pakistan and has been away from action since then. He wasn’t available for the ongoing tour of Australia – featuring three ODIs and five T20Is. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak highlighted how his absence is a big loss.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Someone like Hardik is always a big loss. But if we look at the positive side, Nitish is getting some game time and we’re trying to groom him,” Kotak said ahead of the 2nd ODI vs Australia in Adelaide.“Every team needs an all-rounder, and we’re trying to develop him in that role. So it’s good preparation in that way. But yes, any team would miss a player like Hardik,” he added.India’s three ODIs vs South Africa start on November 30 and it will be followed by five T20Is.