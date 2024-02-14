বুধবার , ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১লা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Hardik Pandya: ‘India need him…’: BCCI on why Hardik Pandya’s case is different as it considers mandating Ranji participation for IPL eligibility | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৪, ২০২৪ ১০:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1707886428 photo



msid 107677990,imgsize 39686

NEW DELHI: Amidst growing concerns over the prioritization of the Indian Premier League (IPL) over first-class cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is deliberating on potential reforms to ensure a balanced approach to player development.
The spotlight falls on players like Ishan Kishan, whose reluctance to engage in first-class cricket has sparked discussions within the cricketing fraternity.

A BCCI official shed light on the matter, stating, “We can understand Hardik Pandya‘s case as his body can’t take the rigors of red-ball cricket. He can’t withstand the workload of Test cricket and Team India needs him fit for ICC events.”

The official emphasized the need to preserve Pandya’s fitness for crucial ICC events, acknowledging the unique circumstances surrounding his absence from red-ball cricket.
However, concerns have been raised regarding players who prioritize personal factors over professional commitments.
“Some of the other youngsters, whenever you call them, they will cite that they are currently doing physio work. There needs to be a stop somewhere,” remarked the BCCI official to PTI, underscoring the necessity of addressing such trends.

In response to these concerns, the BCCI has reportedly directed Ishan Kishan to participate in Jharkhand’s upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan. Kishan’s frequent absence from first-class fixtures, often attributed to reasons like “travel fatigue,” has drawn criticism from cricketing authorities, especially given his active involvement in training with his IPL team in Baroda.
Echoing these sentiments, a senior BCCI official highlighted the need for a stringent policy to deter players from solely focusing on the IPL.
“The decision makers in BCCI are well aware that some players don’t want to play any red-ball cricket,” the official stated, suggesting that mandatory participation in a set number of Ranji Trophy matches may be implemented to promote a balanced approach to player development.
Even the Indian team’s management expressed dissatisfaction with players exhibiting reluctance towards playing Ranji Trophy matches, underscoring broader concerns regarding player commitment and development within the domestic cricketing landscape.

BCCI unveils new squad for remaining 3 tests against England, Virat Kohli to miss out

(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1707886428 photo
Hardik Pandya: ‘India need him…’: BCCI on why Hardik Pandya’s case is different as it considers mandating Ranji participation for IPL eligibility | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 02 14t004944.888 2024 02 8080da2a23bbfdd1dd7ca68de8999903
Tanuj Virwani Opens Up on Marrying Tanya Jacob, Says ‘I’m the One Who Starts Fights…’ | Exclusive
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Shehbaz Sharif 14.02.2024
পাকিস্তানের প্রধানমন্ত্রী প্রার্থী হিসেবে শাহবাজের নাম ঘোষণা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
assam congress 1 2024 01 f06ab0187b9b85c1131b7afc41a06a47
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Cover 13 Districts in UP
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20231220 WA0022

টাঙ্গাইলে অবৈধ বালু বিক্রির দায়ে ব্যবসায়ীর ১৫ দিনের কারাদন্ড

 dse3 7

সূচকের মিশ্রাবস্থায় বেড়েছে লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 50 6

গাজীপুরে ট্রিপল মার্ডার মামলার পলাতক আসামী গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 holted 3

বিক্রেতা শূণ্য তিন কোম্পানির শেয়ার – Corporate Sangbad

 wm KADERNEWS

বিএনপির নেতৃত্ব কি এতই দেউলিয়া, প্রশ্ন ওবায়দুল কাদেরের

 1622200965 food

a-new-dining-experience-of-kolkata-melting-pot– News18 Beganli

 rrr ram charan jr ntr rrr 2

SS Rajamouli Says ‘Never Dreamt of an Oscar’ As Naatu Naatu Bags Academy Award Nomination

 1697812574 photo

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja emerges as India’s unsung hero in the World Cup | Cricket News

 karan johar 2

Here’s a Sneak Peek Into the Filmmaker’s Style Diary

 far chemical

ফার কেমিক্যালের ৩য় প্রান্তিকে লোকসান বেড়েছে – Corporate Sangbad