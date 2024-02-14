Hardik Pandya: ‘India need him…’: BCCI on why Hardik Pandya’s case is different as it considers mandating Ranji participation for IPL eligibility | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Amidst growing concerns over the prioritization of the Indian Premier League (IPL) over first-class cricket , the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) is deliberating on potential reforms to ensure a balanced approach to player development.The spotlight falls on players like Ishan Kishan , whose reluctance to engage in first-class cricket has sparked discussions within the cricketing fraternity.

A BCCI official shed light on the matter, stating, “We can understand Hardik Pandya ‘s case as his body can’t take the rigors of red-ball cricket . He can’t withstand the workload of Test cricket and Team India needs him fit for ICC events.”

The official emphasized the need to preserve Pandya’s fitness for crucial ICC events, acknowledging the unique circumstances surrounding his absence from red-ball cricket.

However, concerns have been raised regarding players who prioritize personal factors over professional commitments.

“Some of the other youngsters, whenever you call them, they will cite that they are currently doing physio work. There needs to be a stop somewhere,” remarked the BCCI official to PTI, underscoring the necessity of addressing such trends.

In response to these concerns, the BCCI has reportedly directed Ishan Kishan to participate in Jharkhand’s upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan. Kishan’s frequent absence from first-class fixtures, often attributed to reasons like “travel fatigue,” has drawn criticism from cricketing authorities, especially given his active involvement in training with his IPL team in Baroda.

Echoing these sentiments, a senior BCCI official highlighted the need for a stringent policy to deter players from solely focusing on the IPL.

“The decision makers in BCCI are well aware that some players don’t want to play any red-ball cricket,” the official stated, suggesting that mandatory participation in a set number of Ranji Trophy matches may be implemented to promote a balanced approach to player development.

Even the Indian team’s management expressed dissatisfaction with players exhibiting reluctance towards playing Ranji Trophy matches, underscoring broader concerns regarding player commitment and development within the domestic cricketing landscape.

(With inputs from PTI)