খেলাধুলা

Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma make it official? Their Diwali celebration wins the internet — WATCH | Cricket News

  মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma make it official? Their Diwali celebration wins the internet — WATCH | Cricket News


Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma have made their relationship Instagram official, two years after his separation from Natasa Stankovic. The couple’s appearance at a Diwali celebration in coordinated red traditional outfits has set social media abuzz.The duo attended a star-studded Diwali party on Monday, where Mahieka stunned in a red bandhani salwar suit paired with black leggings and white sandals. Hardik complemented her look with a red kurta, black trousers, loafers, dark sunglasses, and gold accessories.

Hardik Pandya Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma At Mumbai Airport

Their public outing immediately drew the attention of fans and paparazzi, with social media users calling them the “new power couple” of cricket and Bollywood. Photos and videos from the Diwali bash quickly went viral across platforms.Recently, the pair also celebrated Hardik’s birthday with a beach getaway, glimpses of which Mahieka shared on her Instagram Stories. Watch the video hereTheir relationship first made headlines earlier this month when videos of them together at the Mumbai airport surfaced on October 10. Shortly after, Hardik posted an Instagram Story showing the two enjoying a quiet moment by the sea.Mahieka, who is seven years younger than Hardik, is a successful model known for her work with top brands like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. She has graced the covers of ELLE and Grazia and was named Model of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards.With their growing number of public appearances and affectionate posts, Hardik and Mahieka have put months of speculation to rest, solidifying their status as one of the most talked-about couples in the spotlight.





