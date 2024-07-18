Hardik Pandya vs Suryakumar Yadav: Who is the better-performing player as T20I captain – a look at the numbers | Cricket News

HARDIK PANDYA

T2oI Debut:

BATTING

Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Average 50s Strike Rate 6s Overall 100 77 21 1492 71* 26.64 4 140.88 78 Performance in wins 69 49 17 969 51 30.28 2 150.46 47 As captain 16 15 4 296 30* 26.89 0 124.36 13 T20 World Cups 24 16 4 357 63 29.75 2 142.23 19 Performance in wins (T2o WCs) 18 11 4 257 50* 36.71 1 146.02 14

The raging debate over who between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav should lead India in T20Is has left the Indian cricket corridors abuzz with speculations, as the BCCI and the team’s new head coach Gautam Gambhir get ready to announce the white-ball squads for the tour of Sri Lanka.While there have been reports of Gambhir in favour of Surya to lead in T20Is and BCCI secretary Jay Shah backing Hardik, let’s take a moment to look at how the two players have fared as players while leading in T20I internationals and also overall while wearing the India jersey in the shortest format.Here’s a look at the numbers in depth:vs Australia on January 16, 2016, in Adelaide

BOWLING

Matches Wickets Average Best 4 wickets in an innings Strike Rate Economy Rate Overall 100 84 25.48 4/16 3 18.8 8.11 Performances in wins 69 72 19.81 4/16 3 15.4 7.72 As captain 16 12 26.50 4/16 1 20.5 7.75 T20 World Cups 24 24 21.66 3/20 0 15.2 8.52 Performance in wins (T20 WCs) 18 23 16.82 3/20 0 12.2 8.23

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup under his captaincy last month. That left the BCCI to decide whether to bring Hardik back as skipper in the shortest format or let Suryakumar, who replaced Hardik after his injury last year, to continue to lead the team in T20Is.

Hardik was in rehab after injuring his ankle in the middle of the ODI World Cup last year and returned to competitive cricket only in the IPL earlier this year. In between, Surya led India in the team’s 4-1 T20I series win against Australia.

SURYAKUMAR YADAV

T20I Debut: vs England on March 14, 2021, in Ahmedabad

BATTING

Matches Innings Not out Runs Highest Average 100s 50s Strike Rate 6s Overall 68 65 11 2340 117 43.33 4 19 167.74 133 In wins 51 48 11 1729 112* 46.72 3 15 174.29 100 As captain 7 7 0 300 100 42.85 1 2 164.83 19

As per various reports, the BCCI was scheduled to announce the squads on Wednesday but because there was no consensus on whether Hardik or Suryakumar will led the team in T20Is, the announcement was delayed for another day and will reportedly happen on Thursday.

(All Stats courtesy Rajesh Kumar)