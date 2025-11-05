বুধবার, ০৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
বাংলাদেশ শিপিং কর্পোরেশনের পর্ষদ সভা ১২ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad Peddi Makers Tease About First Single Song Chikiri, Fans Can’t Keep Calm | Pic | Telugu Cinema News বিএনপির কার্যালয়ের সাইনবোর্ড সাঁটিয়ে প্রবাসীর জমি দখল শ্রীবরদীতে বেশি দামে বিক্রয়ের উদ্দেশ্যে বসতবাড়ি থেকে অবৈধভাবে মজুদকৃত সার জব্দ Harmanpreet Kaur to get wax statue at Jaipur Fort after leading India to historic World Cup win | Cricket News Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 Inches Toward The Rs 210 Crore-Mark In Hindi | Regional Cinema News ই-জেনারেশনের পর্ষদ সভা ১১ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad New dawn for women’s cricket! From pay parity to World Cup glory — India have arrived | Cricket News এইচএসসি ফল বিপর্যয়ের কারণ জানালেন নারায়ণগঞ্জ ডিসি Shah Bano Family Moves Court Against Makers Of Haq: ‘Private Matter Has Been Given Commercial Angle’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Harmanpreet Kaur to get wax statue at Jaipur Fort after leading India to historic World Cup win | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Harmanpreet Kaur to get wax statue at Jaipur Fort after leading India to historic World Cup win | Cricket News


Harmanpreet Kaur (@BCCIWomen X/ANI Photo)

Harmanpreet Kaur’s incredible journey from leading India to their first Women’s ODI World Cup title in 2025 will soon be celebrated in a unique way. The Indian captain is set to be honoured with a wax statue at Jaipur’s historic Nahargarh Fort, bringing her World Cup legacy from the cricket field into one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.The Jaipur Wax Museum, located within the Sheesh Mahal of Nahargarh Fort, announced that Harmanpreet’s statue will be unveiled on March 8, 2026, to coincide with International Women’s Day. The museum says the installation is intended not only to commemorate India’s World Cup triumph but also to highlight the achievements of women in sports.

Harmanpreet Kaur gets emotional after leading India to World Cup glory

Museum founder Anup Srivastava explained that the tribute goes beyond celebrating a single victory. He described Harmanpreet as a symbol of courage, discipline, and the belief that Indian women can shine on the global stage. Srivastava emphasised that the museum aims to honour personalities who inspire society, rather than only showcasing fame.With this addition, the museum will now feature two Indian cricket captains who have lifted World Cups, with MS Dhoni representing the men’s team and Harmanpreet the women’s. Their statues will join other cricket icons, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who are already major attractions at the venue.The museum’s dedication to celebrating women achievers is further reinforced through its existing exhibits, which feature figures such as Kalpana Chawla, Saina Nehwal, Mother Teresa, Rajmata Gayatry Devi, and Hadi Rani. Harmanpreet’s statue is positioned within this wider narrative of Indian women who have challenged norms and inspired change.Officials said work on the statue is already underway, with sculptors using Harmanpreet’s appearance from the 2025 World Cup as a reference. Advanced techniques are being used to capture her posture, expressions, and intensity as realistically as possible.The Jaipur Wax Museum houses around 45 wax figures, spanning Rajasthan’s royalty, national heroes, and contemporary icons. Set amid 2.5 million glass pieces in the Sheesh Mahal, it has become one of Jaipur’s most distinctive tourist spots.When unveiled on March 8, Harmanpreet’s statue will be more than a photo opportunity. For visitors, particularly young girls, it will serve as a reminder that India’s World Cup victory represented not only a sporting milestone but also a shift in how women’s cricket and ambition are viewed across the country.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
New dawn for women’s cricket! From pay parity to World Cup glory — India have arrived | Cricket News

New dawn for women’s cricket! From pay parity to World Cup glory — India have arrived | Cricket News

‘Soon… I’ll cry’: Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on retirement and life after football | Football News

‘Soon… I’ll cry’: Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on retirement and life after football | Football News

Champions League: Bayern Munich and Liverpool win big as Arsenal’s 15-year-old Max Dowman steals headlines | Football News

Champions League: Bayern Munich and Liverpool win big as Arsenal’s 15-year-old Max Dowman steals headlines | Football News

Babar Azam fails again! Pakistan star’s shocking slump continues – stats reveal the decline | Cricket News

Babar Azam fails again! Pakistan star’s shocking slump continues – stats reveal the decline | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya drops new post featuring Mahieka Sharma; photos and playful car-wash video go viral | Watch | Off the field News

Hardik Pandya drops new post featuring Mahieka Sharma; photos and playful car-wash video go viral | Watch | Off the field News

Virat Kohli turns 37: A journey through the records, milestones, and legacy of the King | Cricket News

Virat Kohli turns 37: A journey through the records, milestones, and legacy of the King | Cricket News

আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST