Harmanpreet Kaur to get wax statue at Jaipur Fort after leading India to historic World Cup win | Cricket News

Harmanpreet Kaur (@BCCIWomen X/ANI Photo)

Harmanpreet Kaur’s incredible journey from leading India to their first Women’s ODI World Cup title in 2025 will soon be celebrated in a unique way. The Indian captain is set to be honoured with a wax statue at Jaipur’s historic Nahargarh Fort, bringing her World Cup legacy from the cricket field into one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.The Jaipur Wax Museum, located within the Sheesh Mahal of Nahargarh Fort, announced that Harmanpreet’s statue will be unveiled on March 8, 2026, to coincide with International Women’s Day. The museum says the installation is intended not only to commemorate India’s World Cup triumph but also to highlight the achievements of women in sports.

Harmanpreet Kaur gets emotional after leading India to World Cup glory

Museum founder Anup Srivastava explained that the tribute goes beyond celebrating a single victory. He described Harmanpreet as a symbol of courage, discipline, and the belief that Indian women can shine on the global stage. Srivastava emphasised that the museum aims to honour personalities who inspire society, rather than only showcasing fame.With this addition, the museum will now feature two Indian cricket captains who have lifted World Cups, with MS Dhoni representing the men’s team and Harmanpreet the women’s. Their statues will join other cricket icons, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who are already major attractions at the venue.The museum’s dedication to celebrating women achievers is further reinforced through its existing exhibits, which feature figures such as Kalpana Chawla, Saina Nehwal, Mother Teresa, Rajmata Gayatry Devi, and Hadi Rani. Harmanpreet’s statue is positioned within this wider narrative of Indian women who have challenged norms and inspired change.Officials said work on the statue is already underway, with sculptors using Harmanpreet’s appearance from the 2025 World Cup as a reference. Advanced techniques are being used to capture her posture, expressions, and intensity as realistically as possible.The Jaipur Wax Museum houses around 45 wax figures, spanning Rajasthan’s royalty, national heroes, and contemporary icons. Set amid 2.5 million glass pieces in the Sheesh Mahal, it has become one of Jaipur’s most distinctive tourist spots.When unveiled on March 8, Harmanpreet’s statue will be more than a photo opportunity. For visitors, particularly young girls, it will serve as a reminder that India’s World Cup victory represented not only a sporting milestone but also a shift in how women’s cricket and ambition are viewed across the country.