সোমবার , ২ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১৭ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Harmilan confident of winning a second medal after emulating her mother at the Asian Games | Asian Games 2023 News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২, ২০২৩ ১:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
1696231212 photo


HANGZHOU: A year ago, Harmilan Bains was not in the best shape. She had to say ‘no’ to the invitation of competing at the World Athletics Championships because her 2017 knee injury started acting up again, to the extent that surgery was the only option left. She has a family that understands the life of a runner, and Harmilan went ahead with the surgery.
Her mother, Madhuri, is a 2002 Busan Asian Games silver medallist in 800m, while father, Amandeep Singh, is a South Asian Games medallist in 1500m.
The decision to give herself time, recover and then run like she does was vindicated on Sunday. The Bains household now has two Asian Games medallists, with Harmilan emulating her mother at the Olympics Sports Centre Stadium with her 1500m silver medal.

24

India’s Harmilan Bains celebrates after winning silver medal. (Reuters Photo)
Harmilan who is also a national record holder in the middle-distance 1500m event with a timing of 4:05.39, wants to now go a step ahead of her mother.
She still has the 800m event left to compete in at the Hangzhou Games and doesn’t want to return home with just one medal.
“Yes, I will, 100% (give it her best shot),” she said. “For now, I have to work on the soreness in my legs (smiles).”
Harmilan’s personal best in 800m is 2:02.57. She will race in Heat 2 of the 800m event on October 3.

25

India’s Harmilan Bains celebrates after winning silver medal. (AP Photo)
It was a “tactical” race on Sunday and Harmilan rued not being a little smarter.
“I was pretty sure to win a medal and was confident of gold as well,” she said. “But I made a mistake and got blocked as well by the third lady. It was a tactical race. That mistake is going to be on my mind all night.

“I am not so satisfied because I was going for gold, a little disappointed.”
Harmilan has titled her Instagram handle as ‘the queen’.
A gold in women’s 800m will certainly make her one.

ATHLETICS





Source link

