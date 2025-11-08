‘Hated playing you’: PV Sindhu pens emotional note for retiring Tai Tzu-ying | Badminton News

PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying after the Tokyo Olympics.

India badminton star PV Sindhu has shared an emotional tribute on social media to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-ying, who announced her retirement from badminton on Friday at age 31. Tai, a two-time World Championships medallist and Asian Games gold medallist, was forced to end her career due to injuries.Tai announced her retirement through an Instagram post, stepping away from a decorated career that included a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and gold at the 2018 Asian Games.“A beautiful chapter has come to an end. Thank you, badminton, for everything you have given me,” Tai wrote on Instagram. “Eventually, my injuries forced me to leave the court. I couldn’t end my career the way I had hoped, and it took me a while to come to terms with that. I haven’t decided what I’ll do next, but for now, I’m going to enjoy a life without alarm clocks.”Sindhu reflected on her intense battles with Tai, particularly highlighting their matches at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2019 World Championship.

PV Sindhu shared an emotional tribute to Tai Tzu-ying. (Image: X)

“For over 15 years, you were the opponent who pushed me to my limits every single time. Two of the most important medals of my life — the Rio 2016 Olympic silver and the 2019 World Championship gold — came after playing you in those marathon, heart-stopping matches. In Rio, we met in the pre-quarters, and in Basel, it was the quarters — and both times I had to dig as deep as I ever have. And of course, you got me back in the 2021 semifinals and denied me an Asian Games gold. I still remember that one with a smile,” Sindhu shared.Sindhu admitted her challenges in facing Tai’s playing style: “I won’t hide it: I hated playing you. Your wristwork, your deception, your calm brilliance made me dig deeper than I ever imagined I could. Facing you changed me as an athlete. @taesang2734 will tell you how much we prepared before playing you.”The Indian shuttler also acknowledged their relationship beyond the court: “But beyond the rivalry, we built something truly meaningful. A quiet friendship, a deep respect, and a bond shaped through years of battles that only we fully understand.”Sindhu concluded her tribute with a reflection on the changing landscape of badminton: “Watching you step away feels like losing a piece of my own journey. The sport will miss your magic, and so will I. It is starting to hit me that my generation of players is slowly beginning to step away, and nothing really prepares you for that. Wishing you the most beautiful second innings, dear Tai.”